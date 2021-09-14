Are Cryptocurrencies Entering Hazardous Waters?

Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are showing signs of recovery from Monday’s flash crash, which wiped out nearly $200 million from the crypto market.While bitcoin’s value has not recovered to its pre-Monday levels of $47,000 yet, its price has risen to close to $44,000 after dropping below $40,000 for the first time in six weeks on Wednesday.Its price is up by about 4 per cent in the last 24 hours compared to its value drop by 1 per cent in the day earlier.Ethereum (ether), Solana (SOL), and dogecoin are also showing signs of recovery, growing in value between 7...

