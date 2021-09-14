Are Cryptocurrencies Entering Hazardous Waters?
Regarding crypto, I hate coming off as capricious, but allow me to defend myself with Exhibit A. Specifically:. The above is an intraday chart, over many, many weeks, of Ethereum. I think we can all agree that trading inside the yellow zone is a total snap compared to the blue zone, which has been kind of a nightmare. Just in the past few days, right when you think it's starting to shake off the blues (both literally and figuratively) it flops over again in a flaccid heap.
