Haiti prosecutor seeks to charge PM in killing, is replaced
By EVENS SANON, DÁNICA COTO - Associated Press
6 days ago
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new chief prosecutor was sworn in Tuesday just hours after his predecessor asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the slaying of the president and to bar him from leaving Haiti, a move that could further destabilize a country roiled by turmoil following the assassination and a recent major earthquake.
Haiti is in desperate need after a devastating earthquake, a hurricane, a presidential assassination, and not enough vaccines to stop the delta variant. International aid is pouring in, which is all good, but not good enough. It is time to ask about what Haiti is owed—not in terms of international...
Migrant families sent back to Haiti by the United States after attempting to enter the country from Mexico are angry at their treatment and fearful of returning back home to a life punctuated by gang violence. But the rule, which offers protections to migrants whose home countries are dealing with catastrophes like natural disasters, only applied to Haitians already in the United States on July 29.
CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Eddyson Langlais, 24, was huddled under the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas, alongside thousands of fellow Haitian migrants on Friday night, when he saw news on Facebook that felt like a gut punch: The United States was going to fly Haitians back to their homeland.
Every night Guy would fall asleep to the sound of gunfire: warring gangs in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, were fighting pitched battles in the city centre. By day, the country was roiled by bloody protests against food and fuel shortages. Roadblocks with burning tyres were commonplace, and the police responded with tear gas and billy clubs.
As U.S. officials started flying Haitian migrants back to their devastated homeland on Sunday, those in the Boston-area Haitian community called the Biden administration’s deportations “very disappointing” and “heartless.”. Thousands of Haitians have been crossing from Mexico into Del Rio, Texas, in the wake of the catastrophic earthquake in Haiti...
The thousands of Haitian migrants who have assembled near the nation’s southern border in Texas in an effort to seek asylum will be returned to their native land by the federal government, according to a new report. Authorities are expected to begin with the mass expulsion on Sunday, the Associated...
Haiti's chief public prosecutor has asked the judge overseeing the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moise to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry as a suspect and ordered migration services not to let him leave the country. President Moise was assassinated when gunmen stormed his home on 7 July.
HAVANA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Fresh turmoil hit Haiti's government on Wednesday as Prime Minister Ariel Henry replaced his justice minister and a senior official stepped down, saying he could not serve a premier under suspicion in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Amid a brewing political crisis, Henry replaced...
Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers.U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico. It’s a massive show of force that signals the beginning of what could be one of America’s swiftest, large-scale expulsions of migrants or refugees in decades. In recent days, many...
Hundreds of Haitians are scrambling to find jobs, food and housing after being deported from the U.S. to a country that is now more violent, impoverished and politically unstable than when they left almost a decade ago.The only certainty in their new lives is a hot plate of rice and meat served at the airport before the deportees, some of them with young children, venture into the streets of Port-au-Prince and beyond as they seek shelter or await help from relatives.Some have neither.Claile Bazile, 35, said she doesn’t know where she and her 2-year-old son will stay once they...
US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Monday that the authorities would investigate reports that Haitian migrants in Texas may have been abused by border patrol officers on horseback.
Mayorkas said the mounted officers were trying to manage the flow of hundreds of migrants crossing the Rio Grande river from Mexico near Del Rio, Texas.
Pictures by AFP photographer Paul Ratje and video footage which spread quickly over social media appeared to show riders swinging their long reins to threaten migrants and push them back toward the river.
Ratje said many of the Haitians were crossing the river back and forth to get food for their families and were blocked by the horses.
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security said Saturday it has ramped up deportation flights to Haiti this weekend amid an increase in migrants at the border in Texas. "DHS will secure additional transportation to accelerate the pace and increase the capacity of removal flights to Haiti and...
[MIAMI[ – Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson issued the following statement in response to reports of Haitian migrants seeking asylum in Del Rio, Texas:. “It was deeply dismaying to learn that tens of thousands of Haitians are huddling under a Texas bridge and that more are expected. It takes a particular level of desperation to escape the conditions at home to make such a perilous journey, especially with children in tow. Sadly, Haitians and asylum seekers from other nations have chosen to do so in the hope of entering the United States, only to find themselves in this very dire predicament. I am extremely concerned about their welfare and what is fast becoming a growing international humanitarian crisis.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Del Rio, Texas, where close to 14,000 migrants are encamped under an international bridge and surrounding areas.
Officials expect that number to rise to at least 20,000 in the coming days.
The situation is being called one of the largest humanitarian crisis the country has experienced in a long time. It’s why North Miami leaders are heading to the area in hopes of helping.
“I’m actually in Del Rio, where the situation is occurring on the border,” said North Miami City Commissioner Alix Desulme. “And it’s really to come assess what’s going on.”
