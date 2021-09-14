CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 cases climbing, wiping out months of progress

Trumann Democrat
 7 days ago

COVID-19 deaths and cases in the U.S. have climbed back to levels not seen since last winter, erasing months of progress and potentially bolstering President Joe Biden’s argument for his sweeping new vaccination requirements. The cases — driven by the delta variant combined with resistance among some Americans to getting...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Best Life

99 Percent of COVID Cases in the U.S. Have This in Common, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought more change to our daily lives than any other event in living memory. But strangely, the very virus that's responsible for all that change has also evolved significantly since its earliest days as well. As each new strain of the novel coronavirus has brought new challenges, they've also raised new concerns about tackling the next phase of the virus's spread. And now, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the one common trait among 99 percent of all new COVID-19 cases across the U.S. is that they were caused by the Delta variant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Biden bets on rapid COVID tests but they can be hard to find

President Joe Biden is betting on millions more rapid, at-home tests to help curb the latest deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is overloading hospitals and threatening to shutter classrooms around the country.But the tests have already disappeared from pharmacy shelves in many parts of the U.S., and manufacturers warn it will take them weeks to ramp up production, after scaling it back amid plummeting demand over the summer.The latest shortage is another painful reminder that the U.S. has yet to successfully manage its COVID-19 testing arsenal, let alone deploy it in the type of systematic way needed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Biden to tell UN he does not believe in a 'new Cold war': US official

President Joe Biden will push back against the idea that the United States is plunging into a new Cold War with key rivals in his address to the UN General Assembly this week, a senior official said Monday. "President Biden will communicate tomorrow that he does not believe in the notion of a new Cold War with the world divided into blocks.
U.S. POLITICS
Ohio Capital Journal

Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON — More than 20 Republican state attorneys general are threatening to sue the Biden administration over its mandate that large employers require their employees to either be vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo weekly testing. In a Thursday letter, the 24 AGs pushed the administration to remove the requirement that would affect nearly 80 million […] The post Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
Joe Biden
The Independent

CNN’s Jake Tapper tells Mississippi governor his state is second in world after Peru for Covid deaths

CNN’s Jake Tapper pressed the governor of Mississippi regarding the rate of Covid-19 infections and deaths in his state and what his administration was doing to address the most recent surge of the virus during an interview on State of the Union.As the two talked on Sunday, Mr Tapper repeatedly questioned Mr Reeves about what specific measures beyond spreading messages of personal choice and responsibility the state of Mississippi was doing to protect its residents from the Delta variant of Covid-19, which is spreading rapidly in parts of the US, and in particular in communities where vaccination rates are low."If...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KCRG.com

COVID-19 case counts continue climb in Iowa, over five dozen additional deaths

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The rate of daily new cases of the coronavirus in Iowa showed a notable jump after a period of slower growth, based on the latest state data. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, a total of 11,588 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 over the past seven days, or about 1,655.4 per day during that time period. That rate is 37.9% higher than the previous week’s daily average of 1200.6 cases per day.
IOWA STATE
Alissa Rose

Unvaccinated people could be forced to give up their paycheck.

President Joe Biden announced a rule on Sept. 9 that companies with more than 100 employees must require vaccinations or weekly tests for their workers. But for those who choose to remain unvaccinated, a test may not be a viable option in all cases. Recently, the consequences have started to build for unvaccinated people, and a few prominent companies are now forcing them out without pay.
Fremont Tribune

Upward climb of area COVID-19 cases slows some

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Three Rivers Public Health Department district. The health department, which serves Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, reported Wednesday there have been 193 COVID-19 cases in the last seven days (a weekly increase of 25 cases), and 345 cases in the past 14 days.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
The Independent

Biden easing foreign travel restrictions, requiring vaccines

President Joe Biden will ease foreign travel restrictions into the U.S. beginning in November, when his administration will require all foreign nationals flying into the country to be fully vaccinated.All foreign travelers flying to the U.S. will need to demonstrate proof of vaccination before boarding, as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of flight, said White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, who announced the new policy on Monday. Biden will also tighten testing rules for unvaccinated American citizens, who will need to be tested within a day before departure to the U.S., as well as on their return.Fully vaccinated passengers will not be required to quarantine, Zeints said. The new policy replaces a patchwork of travel restrictions first instituted by President Donald Trump last year and tightened by Biden last year that restricted travel by non-citizens to the United Kingdom European Union China, India and other countries.Biden will also require airlines to collect contact information from international travelers to facilitate contact tracing, Zients said.
U.S. POLITICS
Yellowhammer News

Cavanaugh on Biden vaccine mandate: ‘A desperate move to steal freedom from the American people’

Alabama Public Service Commission (PSC) President Twinkle Cavanaugh lit into President Joe Biden over his administration’s decision to mandate that the nation’s businesses require their employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Cavanaugh gave a fiery speech at Tuesday’s meeting of the PSC, comparing Biden’s action with other restrictive measures his...
BUSINESS

