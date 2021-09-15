CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Behind on vaccines, 5,000 students could be held out of St. Paul Public Schools

By Josh Verges
Pioneer Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround 5,000 students in St. Paul Public Schools will be kicked out of school late next month unless they obtain mandatory vaccines for numerous childhood diseases. Many families have held off on routine health care visits during the coronavirus pandemic, leaving their children out of compliance with state vaccine requirements. By law, they must be excluded from school unless they obtain either the shots or an exemption.

www.twincities.com

