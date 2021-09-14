3 trends causing the Wisconsin Badgers' offense trouble

MADISON — Both games out of the chute have been odd for the University of Wisconsin football team’s offense. Red-zone mistakes — namely two turnovers, a fumble the Badgers recovered and a false start — derailed what would’ve been judged as a solid performance against a good defense if UW had been able to come away with a win against Penn State. The offensive game plan was intentionally pared down last week against visiting Eastern Michigan, so judging the good and bad aspects of the unit off those two outings means doing so with a limited sample size.