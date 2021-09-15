My Point of View: We must recover; we need to succeed
My Point of View by September is National Recovery Month and is held to promote and support new treatment and recovery practices, the emergence of a strong and proud recovery community and the dedication of service providers and community members across the nation who make recovery in all its forms possible. From the National Recovery Month website: “September, National Recovery Month 2021. Recovery is for everyone: every person, every family, every community.”www.albertleatribune.com
