New stimulus checks arrive Wednesday. Here's who gets the money.

By WBFF Staff
foxbaltimore.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Billions of dollars have already been put into the hands of taxpayers through the American Recovery Act to help people recover from the coronavirus pandemic. On September 15, 2021, the third payment of the enhanced federal Child Tax Credit will be delivered to families with children under 18 years old. This will be the third check in a series of six payments. People who get the money through direct deposit will receive it that day. People who receive the money with a physical check will have to wait for the mail to arrive.

Ileen Carter
5d ago

This is so wrong old people cant buy food lost there inc. Cant go to doctor. all l hear is go get a job what if your to ill to work. Yes people there are jobs but when you apply they never call you back. l guess like l have read what others have posted they dont care about the poor old people. All l am saying we all need help

SurfsUp
6d ago

I have only heard of these stimulus checks, but I have never seen one, but my taxes just keeps increasing. Only Biden voters are getting the majority of that.

mrs. King.
5d ago

I think this is very unfair there are seniors out here that are receiving disability and SSI that need help also we may not be able to have kids and fake that we got a bunch of kids because we too old to have them but we need help also

