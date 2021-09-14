Fake vaccine cards hitting black market

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The demand for vaccine cards is taking an illegal turn. As Universities, sporting events, and restaurants demand proof of vaccination for entry, vaccine cards are growing in popularity. Online, any number of scammers are selling vaccine cards for as much as $200. A New Jersey woman, who...
CHICAGO — US Customs agents at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, already accustomed to seeing counterfeit jewelry and designer purses and drugs, are on the lookout for a new category of contraband — fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. According to officials, on Aug. 31, the shipment from China destined for an individual...
PITTSBURGH — Two shipments of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards were recently seized in Pittsburgh, customs officials said Wednesday. The parcels seized on Aug. 24 and Sept. 7 contained a total of 70 fake vaccination cards that were mailed from China and destined for an address in Beaver County, according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
MADISON, Wis. (WLUK) — It's illegal to make or buy a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, state and federal authorities warn. Proof of vaccination is likely to become more important on the heels of President Joe Biden's new vaccine requirements. Those requirements are expected to impact as many as 100 million Americans, including thousands of people in Northeast Wisconsin.
The last time this occurred was around six months ago, but the federal government has authorized and will begin paying out a fresh stimulus check to a particular population. It’s a one-time payment of $600 this time. Who Will Receive the $600 Stimulus Checks?. In a recently published article in...
Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
BREAKING NEWS: Illinois covid-19 numbers are “going in the wrong direction fast, and looking bad for fall,” according to Covid-19 Illinois, a not-for-profit group which presents and analyzes statewide data on the pandemic. The group released its latest analysis for the previous week, two weeks, and month, on Monday. According...
Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug often used in animals, has seen a steep rise in prescriptions as patients seek out alternative treatments for COVID-19. If a patient insists on this drug, infectious disease expert John Farley, MD, MPH, has the following advice for doctors: tell that patient to get vaccinated. “If...
If you love the outdoors and nature, Missouri has over 6,100 known caves, and people are allowed to tour 23 of these. However, some places are the worst to live in, according to FBI crime data, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Sperling’s Best Places, and the government census and comparing the higher unemployment rates, adjusted median income, education, and high crime.
WALMART: A video has gone viral on TikTok of an entitled customer degrading and verbally abusing a Walmart Associate at an unnamed location. This video was recorded and posted to this TikTok Account (@DrPepper_haha) and currently has over 30,000 likes at the time of the article being written. The video...
Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
A Costco employee shared the retailer's generous return policy secrets on TikTok and reached over 2.9 million views in only a week. Costco is one of the famous shopping destinations in America, with a variety of items for every occasion and at varying prices. Apart from its convenience, a TikTok...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a public health warning about Ehrlichiosis, a potentially fatal disease spread by ticks in the United States. Organ failure and death can occur in the absence of prompt medical treatment.
More people in Maryland died of opioid overdoses in 2020 than any year on record, confirming health experts’ fears that the coronavirus pandemic would lead to a sharp uptick in drug use and deaths. The vast majority of the 2,499 opioid-related deaths involved fentanyl, a cheap and powerful synthetic opioid that’s magnitudes more potent than heroin. But another concerning trend has emerged: A ...
Three Maryland men are charged with filing more than 600 fraudulent unemployment claims, causing losses of more than $2.7 million in 19 states. The U.S. Attorney's Office today announced the major indictment, and the arrests of Gladstone Njokem, 34; Martin Tabe, 32; and Sylvester Atekwane, 31. All are from Prince George's County.
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Two Sacramento-area suburbs have been ranked as the cities with the “rudest” drivers in the country.
The study was compiled in August by car insurance quote shopping website Insurify by analyzing its database of millions of applications this year.
Researchers looked at several categories of infractions – including rates of failure to stop, failure to yield, tailgating, illegal passing, improper backing, hit-and-runs, and street racing – to rank cities by rudest drivers.
Not only did Rancho Cordova get hit with the worst rude driving rate (65.37 per 1,000 drivers, versus the national average of 22.65 per 1,000) in California, it also topped the nation.
Rancho Cordova got particularly bad marks for its failure to stop rate, at 56.33 per 1,000 drivers. However, nearby Citrus Heights ranked the worst in terms of failure to stop rate – probably contributing to it ranking second in the nation for rudest drivers.
Insurify says their analysis found Somerset, KY as the city with the most polite drivers in the nation – with a rude driving rate of just 1.62 per 1,000.
CHICAGO (CBS) — CVS is on a hiring spree, looking to fill 25,000 jobs nationwide – and Friday is the day to apply.
On Friday, CVS is holding a one-day virtual job fair. The drugstore giant is taking applications for retail, pharmacy, and nurse position.
Minimum wage is $15 per hour.
If you want to apply, you can text CVS to the number 25000, or follow this link.
T-Rowe Price will host a satellite ride this year in Baltimore. For the seventh annual Wall Street Rides for Autism Research fundraiser. Marc Wyatt, Head of Global Trade at T-Rowe Price, has more on Wall Street Rides and how you can get involved.
