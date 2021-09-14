CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Fake vaccine cards hitting black market

By Jeff Abell
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — The demand for vaccine cards is taking an illegal turn. As Universities, sporting events, and restaurants demand proof of vaccination for entry, vaccine cards are growing in popularity. Online, any number of scammers are selling vaccine cards for as much as $200. A New Jersey woman, who...

FOX2Now

Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards confiscated at O’Hare Airport

CHICAGO — US Customs agents at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, already accustomed to seeing counterfeit jewelry and designer purses and drugs, are on the lookout for a new category of contraband — fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. According to officials, on Aug. 31, the shipment from China destined for an individual...
CHICAGO, IL
wtae.com

Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards seized in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Two shipments of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards were recently seized in Pittsburgh, customs officials said Wednesday. The parcels seized on Aug. 24 and Sept. 7 contained a total of 70 fake vaccination cards that were mailed from China and destined for an address in Beaver County, according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fox11online.com

Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards are illegal, authorities warn

MADISON, Wis. (WLUK) — It's illegal to make or buy a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, state and federal authorities warn. Proof of vaccination is likely to become more important on the heels of President Joe Biden's new vaccine requirements. Those requirements are expected to impact as many as 100 million Americans, including thousands of people in Northeast Wisconsin.
