Last year, the Ford Super Duty earned top honors in the Large Heavy Duty Pickup segment of J.D. Power’s Initial Quality Study (IQS). This year, the 2021 Ford Super Duty continued to perform well in the latest IQS rankings but slipped to second place in its segment, which was also the case with the 2021 Ford Ranger, which ranked second in the mid-size pickup segment, as well as the 2021 Lincoln Corsair, which was the runner up in the compact premium SUV segment this time around. The 2021 Ford Super Duty finished behind only the Ram 2500/3500, and ahead of every other heavy-duty pickup on the market.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO