CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adams County, ND

Fire Weather Watch issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-15 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Divide; Dunn; Golden Valley; Hettinger; McKenzie; Slope; Stark; Williams FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH DAKOTA WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING .Critical fire weather conditions are possible Wednesday afternoon and into the evening across much of western North Dakota. Surface winds will be westerly at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Relative humidity values will drop to as low as 15 percent. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH DAKOTA * WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Much of western North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI, police swarm Florida home of Gabby Petito's fiancé

The FBI on Monday was executing a search warrant at the Florida home of Brian Laundrie, the man named a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito. "The #FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito investigation. No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation," the FBI in Tampa said in a tweet.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Golden Valley County, ND
County
Divide County, ND
County
Hettinger County, ND
County
Slope County, ND
County
Fallon County, MT
County
Stark County, ND
City
Adams, ND
City
Mckenzie, ND
County
Bowman County, ND
County
Mclean County, ND
City
Bowman, ND
County
Williams County, ND
County
Mckenzie County, ND
County
Adams County, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Golden Valley, ND
City
Hettinger, ND
County
Dunn County, ND
City
Billings, MT
County
Billings County, ND
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Weather Watch

Comments / 0

Community Policy