CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jim Carrey hails ‘comedy genius’ Norm Macdonald

crossroadstoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Carrey has hailed Norm Macdonald as a “comedy genius”. The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star passed away at the age of 61 after battling cancer for more than a decade, and Jim has paid a glowing tribute to the comedian on social media. Jim, 59, wrote on Twitter: “My dear...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Norm Macdonald Famously Roasted Courtney Thorne-Smith on ‘Conan O’Brien’ for Carrot Top Film

Of all his masterful comedy work on stage and on the big screen, Norm Macdonald was perhaps at his best during a 1997 appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. The comic-actor, who died Monday at 61 after a secret battle with cancer, had everyone in hysterics while a guest on O’Brien’s show along with Melrose Place star Courtney Thorne-Smith. Already giving O’Brien plenty of hilarious grief after he came out first (“I didn’t know what Norm was going to talk about tonight and sometimes it’s best if you don’t know,” the host noted), Macdonald went all out when joined with Thorne-Smith. The actress...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Seth Rogen, Jon Stewart, Whitney Cummings Remember Norm Macdonald: “We Lost a Comedy Giant Today”

The death of comedian, host and former Saturday Night Live cast member Norm Macdonald after a nearly decade-long battle with cancer prompted his fellow comedians and friends to remember his unwavering ability to make everyone laugh on Tuesday. Seth Rogen recalled being inspired by Macdonald’s comedic style, tweeting, “Oh fuck. I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting. I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of [the] all time greats....
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Norm Macdonald's 'SNL' Monolog After He Was Fired Goes Viral

Fans of Norm Macdonald are today remembering the late comedian and some of his funniest moments following his death at aged 61. The influential Canadian comedian died on Tuesday after a private battle with cancer. Lori Jo Hoekstra, his longtime partner, confirmed the sad news to Deadline. "He was most...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Norm Macdonald
Person
Seth Macfarlane
Person
Jim Carrey
KSN.com

Senator Bob Dole issues tweet following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee issued a short statement on Twitter following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death. Macdonald died at the age of 61. He was battling cancer privately for nine years before his death Tuesday, according to Brillstein Entertainment...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Comedy Star#Snl#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
rewind981.com

Comedy Legend Norm Macdonald Lost a Secret, Decade-Long Battle with Cancer

NORM MACDONALD, one of the greatest comedians of our time, passed away yesterday after nearly a decade-long battle with cancer. He was 61. No, you didn’t miss anything. Norm had been battling cancer for nine years, but he told almost nobody, including family and friends. His longtime producing partner said,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Norm Macdonald death: Seth Rogen leads tributes after comedy legend dies aged 61

Norm Macdonald, the former star of Saturday Night Live, has died aged 61.A statement issued by his management team confirmed that the comedy legend has been suffering from an undisclosed cancer for more than nine years.The statement read: “He was most proud of his comedy. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic.”The death of the much loved actor and comic, who passed away on Tuesday (14 September), has prompted an outpouring of love on social media by various colleagues and contemporaries.Seth Rogen...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Watch Norm Macdonald’s Top Moments: Burt Reynolds, Conan, Letterman, Bob Saget Roast & More

Norm Macdonald, the stand-up comic and Saturday Night Live alum who died Tuesday at age 61, was considered a comedian’s comedian, a favorite of late-night hosts like David Letterman and Conan O’Brien where he held court in some of his most memorable moments. They help make up a nearly matchless collection of Macdonald memories that are being resurfaced today, from his Burt Reynolds impression on Saturday Night Live to his appearance on Comedy Central’s roast of Bob Saget, which became a laboratory for a retro set that left even the roastees befuddled. Here’s just a sample of Macdonald’s work through the years: On...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Beast

Conan O’Brien: NBC Tried to Ban Norm Macdonald From My Show After SNL Firing

In 1998, Norm Macdonald was fired from Saturday Night Live, evidently for making too many jokes about a good friend of NBC’s west coast president: O.J. Simpson. Now we know that the longtime NBC executive, Don Ohlmeyer, tried—and thankfully failed—to get the comedian banned from the network’s Late Night with Conan O’Brien.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Norm Macdonald Was Set To Perform At New York Comedy Festival In November; “His Impact On The Comedy World Is Unequaled”, Fest Founder Says

The New York Comedy Festival is paying tribute to beloved comedian Norm Macdonald following his passing today at age 61 after a nine-year private battle with cancer. Macdonald had appeared at the festival numerous times over the years and he was scheduled to perform for the fest’s in-person return in November. He was set for seven shows at Carolines on Broadway from Nov. 11-14. Norm Macdonald: A Career In Photos – Gallery “We are completely devastated by the tragic news of our friend Norm Macdonald’s passing. Apart from being one of the most talented and unique performers of his generation, Norm was...
CELEBRITIES
HeySoCal

Comedy icon Norm Macdonald dies at 61 after private cancer battle

Veteran comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum Norm Macdonald died Tuesday following a nine-year cancer battle that he kept hidden from the public. Macdonald’s management firm Brillstein Entertainment Partners confirmed the comedian’s death to Deadline. He was 61. His friend and producing partner, Lori Jo Hoekstra, released a statement saying...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Norm Macdonald remembered by the comedy world: 'He was in a complete league of his own'

Norm Macdonald, a staple on "Saturday Night Live," died Tuesday following a nine-year battle with cancer. He was 61. Just minutes after news of his death broke, many of his industry peers and friends took to social media to pay tribute to Macdonald, who was able to bring context to the most pressing social topics and garnered the respect of those around the comedy scene.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Norm Macdonald would hate this obituary for Norm Macdonald

[Weekend Update voice] Big news from yesterday: Comedian Norm Macdonald died after spending nine years dying of cancer. When that news broke in the afternoon, every white guy my age used the occasion of Norm’s death to pass around all-time clips of him doing jokes that only Norm Macdonald could have ever pulled off, and to earnestly note that Norm taught them how to be ironic. These were very nice tributes. “He was a comedian’s comedian” … all that tired s—t. It’s just that there isn’t a man on Earth who would have disdained a “nice” tribute more than Norm Macdonald, a man who abhorred sentimentality almost as much as he abhorred O.J. Simpson. If you REALLY admired Norm, you would have said, “Actually, I never cared for the man.”
CELEBRITIES
primetimer.com

Norm Macdonald's sensitivity to language and poetic brand of plain talk made him a comedy icon

"Macdonald was not only one of the funniest comics of his generation, but also a sneaky aesthete who elevated stand-up, helping shift its cultural prestige over the past few decades into an art deserving respect," says Jason Zinoman of the late comedian and "Weekend Update" anchor, who died Tuesday at age 61. "His legacy is not clear from his level of stardom or even his list of television shows and specials, although he has some signal accomplishments, including an early stint as a writer on Roseanne and one of the best Netflix specials of the past decade, Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery. Macdonald’s greatness is not on his IMDb page so much as in the number of you-have-to-see-this moments, the kind that friends tell you about at parties and then send you the clip the next day. Many of these came from talk shows, where he was a hall-of-fame guest. He told one of the most justly revered jokes in late-night history on Conan O’Brien’s Tonight Show, a preposterous masterpiece of literary suspense-building about a moth in a podiatrist’s office. Another moment on the couch from the same show went viral decades later: He interrupted an interview with the actress Courtney Thorne-Smith to savagely insult Carrot Top, the star of the movie she was promoting, a brutally hilarious act of sabotage. Macdonald had other talents. When it comes to parodies of roasts, he stood alone, turning intentionally awful jokes at the roast of Bob Saget into disorienting performance art that remains one of the funniest bits of anti-comedy you will ever see. And on Saturday Night Live, he may have been at his best on the 'Weekend Update' desk (ultimately getting fired after his jokes about O.J. Simpson), but he also delivered several singular impressions, including a version of David Letterman that was both accurate and far too bizarre to be realistic. Letterman proved to be a key figure in Macdonald’s career, a champion of the stand-up’s work (the talk-show host said no one was funnier) who booked the comic on his show’s final week. Macdonald, breaking from his trademark acerbic style, ended on a surprisingly moving tribute, displaying an emotional side that usually only lurked under the surface of his comedy. In a column from 2017, I argued that what distinguished Macdonald’s comedy was his sensitivity to language, his peculiarly poetic brand of plain talk. He made stylish turns of phrase and folksy flourishes seem conversational and offhand. A lover of Bob Dylan, Macdonald was also a sponge for influences, borrowing and repurposing figures of speech or unusual words to create funny-sounding sentences. But describing him as merely a master of joke writing misses his quickness, wryly deadpan delivery and, most of all, a unique level of commitment. He did not bail out of jokes and never pandered."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy