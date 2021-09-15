CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Philippine peso leads losses

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 109.580 109.67 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.344 1.3436 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 27.680 27.713 +0.12 Korean won 1173.400 1170.8 -0.22 Baht 32.970 32.92 -0.15 Peso 49.900 49.769 -0.26 Rupiah 14250.000 14245 -0.04 Rupee 73.678 73.6775 0.00 Ringgit 4.164 4.16 -0.08 Yuan 6.443 6.4382 -0.07 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.580 103.24 -5.79 Sing dlr 1.344 1.3209 -1.68 Taiwan dlr 27.680 28.483 +2.90 Korean won 1173.400 1086.20 -7.43 Baht 32.970 29.96 -9.13 Peso 49.900 48.01 -3.79 Rupiah 14250.000 14040 -1.47 Rupee 73.678 73.07 -0.83 Ringgit 4.164 4.0200 -3.45 Yuan 6.443 6.5283 +1.32 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

