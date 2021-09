America’s Got Talent Season 16 came to an end with Dustin Tavella named the winner. Those of us that have been following the season from the very beginning know that one Golden Buzzer was missing from the finale. Nightbirde dropped out of the competition due to her ongoing cancer battle. Had she stayed in the competition, she would have walked away with the $1 million prize.

