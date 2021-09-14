Paul Kelly Shares New Single, ‘Every Step of The Way’

Holly Humberstone recently released her new single “Scarlett,” the latest offering from her forthcoming sophomore EP, “The Walls Are Way Too Thin.” Produced by long-time collaborator Rob Milton, the track is a tipping point of sorts, conveying the end of a toxic relationship where all one has left to hold onto is false hope. Though sung from a first-person perspective, “Scarlett” was written about a drawn-out breakup Humberstone’s friend was going through. Her team said, “Balancing a polarity of buoyant melodies and cutting lyrics, the song provides the sensation of feeling like you’re constantly chasing someone who is always just out of your reach. It’s a milestone track for the rising talent.”

