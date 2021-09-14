CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Kelly Shares New Single, ‘Every Step of The Way’

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAussie music legend Paul Kelly has returned with his first piece of new music in over a year, sharing the powerful new single “Every Step of The Way” today. An acoustic-led ballad that features all the hallmarks of a classic Kelly track, the emotive “Every Step of The Way” was penned a year ago after seeing AFL footballer Eddie Betts discuss the racism he’s experienced both on and off the field during an appearance on national TV.

