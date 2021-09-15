CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Australia's Calix snares backing for carbon capture technology

By Sonali Paul
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

MELBOURNE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Calix Ltd (CXL.AX) has lined up an investor to buy a stake in its carbon capture technology unit, valuing the business at A$350 million ($256 million), it said on Wednesday.

Calix's shares rocketed 20% to a record high after the company said Carbon Direct, a New York-based investor, had invested 15 million euros ($18 million) for a 7% stake in Calix's LEILAC Group to back the scaling-up of its technology.

LEILAC, which stands for Low Emissions Intensity Lime and Cement, is focused on commercialising Calix's patented kiln which captures carbon dioxide (CO2) from limestone in the production of lime and cement.

The International Energy Agency and the UN's climate panel have said carbon capture is essential to curb global warming. Cement manufacturing accounts for 8% of global carbon emissions, producing more than 4 billion tonnes of CO2 a year, two-thirds of which comes from heating limestone to produce lime and cement.

Calix CEO Phil Hodgson said capturing emissions was a huge business opportunity given the royalties LEILAC could earn as a percentage of carbon prices. In the European Union, the carbon price currently averages around 55 euros per tonne.

"As the world puts emissions trading schemes in place ... it does start to look like a multibillion dollar addressable market," Hodgson told Reuters.

Carbon Direct backed LEILAC after Calix completed a two-year pilot test of its kiln at a Heidelberg Cement (HEIG.DE) plant in Belgium in June. Based on the success of that test, Heidelberg Cement and the EU have agreed to fund a scaled-up trial at one of the company's plants in Germany.

"We are very impressed by the technical and commercial rigor of the LEILAC team, and plant partners are outspoken in their excitement about LEILAC," Carbon Direct CEO Jonathan Goldberg said in a joint statement with Calix.

Calix aims to complete construction to retrofit Heidelberg's plant for the larger trial in late 2023 or 2024.

($1 = 1.3674 Australian dollars)

($1 = 0.8475 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Only One Country Is on Track to Meet Its Climate Targets, Report Finds

Over 35 countries, including the world's largest carbon emitters, are falling short of their commitments to curb climate change, according to a bleak new analysis – with the exception of one lone African nation. The report found few countries are on track to cut carbon emissions and limit runaway climate change to 1.5 °C Celsius of global warming, despite pledging to do so under the 2015 Paris Climate Accord. "Even countries with strong targets are mostly not on track to meet them, while more have failed to bring forward stronger commitments for 2030," reads the report from Climate Action Tracker, a collaboration of two...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Capture#Co2 Emissions#Carbon Dioxide Emissions#Calix Ltd#Carbon Direct#Leilac Group#Un#Co2#The European Union#Heidelberg Cement
newsitem.com

Forward Thinking: Carbon capture and storage — a false solution

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has just told us we need to reduce our carbon emissions as quickly as possible to forestall the worst of climate change. So what could be wrong with a technology that promises to capture carbon dioxide as a way to bring those emissions under control?
ENVIRONMENT
massachusettsnewswire.com

Carbon Direct invests $17.7M for 7% stake in Calix Limited (ASX: CXL) LEILAC business

Calix will use funds to accelerate deployment of lime and cement decarbonisation technology. SYDNEY, Australia /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Multi-award-winning Australian technology company Calix Limited (ASX: CXL) (“Calix” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce global decarbonisation investor Carbon Direct Capital Management has invested €15m for a 6.98% equity stake in Calix subsidiary, the LEILAC Group, which is dedicated to the commercialisation and ongoing development of Calix’s LEILAC CO2 capture technology.
BUSINESS
Houston Chronicle

With Democrats and oil companies joining forces, has carbon capture's moment arrived?

WASHINGTON — Carbon dioxide was first captured and pumped underground at commercial scale at a natural gas processing facility in Texas in 1972. Almost a half century later, despite increasing demand for the technology as global leaders seek to fight climate change, carbon capture is still struggling to gain a foothold. The number of projects in development globally remains below where it was 10 years ago after companies that invested in carbon capture systems struggled to make a profit — despite billions of dollars in government subsidies.
HOUSTON, TX
trust.org

The most promising – and proven – carbon capture technology is nature

* Any views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author and not of Thomson Reuters Foundation. Each year, Earth’s vegetation and oceans capture and store half of human emissions - a massive ecological subsidy to the global economy, entirely taken for granted. Bronson Griscom is senior director...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Germany
Country
Australia
naturalgasworld.com

Petrofac, CO2 Capsol form carbon capture partnership

On a non-exclusive basis, CO2 Capsol will provide its technology and Petrofac will serve as a preferred engineering services partner. UK engineering group Petrofac announced on September 16 it had teamed up with Norwegian carbon capture technology developer CO2 Capsol to work on CO2 capture initi... Please sign in to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bakingbusiness.com

Researchers seek to improve carbon capture of sorghum

ST. LOUIS – A five-year, $6.2 million project aims to identify and develop sorghum plants that better capture and store atmospheric carbon. The Salk Institute’s Harnessing Plant Initiative and Nadia Shakoor, PhD, principal investigator and senior research scientist at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, are collaborating on the research, which fits into the broader goal of the Harnessing Plants Initiative to combat climate change by optimizing the ability of crop plants to remove carbon from the atmosphere and store it in the ground for long periods.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Williston Daily Herald

Red Trail gets $25 million loan for its carbon capture project

Red Trail Energy is among the latest North Dakota recipients of carbon capture funding, but this time the money comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program. The loan is for $25 million and will be used to build a carbon capture processing and storage facility an existing...
RICHARDTON, ND
Phys.org

Australian fires boosted CO2—but also carbon-capturing algae: studies

Devastating Australian wildfires released twice as much climate-warming C02 than previously thought—but also triggered vast algae blooms thousands of miles away that may have soaked up significant extra carbon, according to studies published Wednesday. Severe summer heat and drought helped spark the fires from late 2019 to early 2020 that...
ENVIRONMENT
Tree Hugger

Climeworks Turns On the World's Largest Carbon Capture and Storage Plant

Swiss startup Climeworks just flipped the switch on its direct carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility in Iceland. Treehugger's Emily Rhode answered the question of what is direct air capture and if it works, explaining the process being used by Climeworks, where fans blow air across a solid sorbent that absorbs carbon dioxide (CO2). When the sorbent has absorbed as much as it can, it is then sealed off from the outside and heated, releasing the CO2 it has collected.
BUSINESS
techxplore.com

Improving carbon capture efficiency to help net zero emissions

As the UK's National Metrology Institute, NPL has a significant role to play in supporting climate change mitigation action and enabling the innovations which will help industry deliver on their goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Geological storage of carbon has gained a lot of attention, but a more versatile carbon capture solution is required if it is to become a reliable mitigation to emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
tamu.edu

Captured water and carbon dioxide from cars could help feed families

What if both the water and carbon dioxide (CO2) produced from a vehicle’s exhaust system could be captured and used for growing food? Repurposing these two wasted products would be a game changer for reducing the carbon footprint of roadway traffic and helping the agricultural industry feed a growing human population.
ENVIRONMENT
Bismarck Tribune

Basin Electric plans expansion of carbon capture system at synfuels plant

BEULAH -- Basin Electric Power Cooperative plans to expand the carbon capture system at its Great Plains Synfuels Plant near Beulah to contain as much as 70% of the carbon dioxide the facility generates. The co-op has secured a state permit to build a short pipeline slated to carry some...
BEULAH, ND
rigzone.com

Noreco Enters Bifrost Carbon Capture Project Offshore Denmark

Noreco has entered into a partnership to develop the Bifrost carbon capture and storage (CCS) project. Norway-based oil and gas company Noreco has entered into a partnership to develop the Bifrost carbon capture and storage (CCS) project. Project Bifrost aims to reuse existing North Sea infrastructure while demonstrating CO2 storage...
INDUSTRY
KFYR-TV

Biggest coal-based carbon capture project in the world underway in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator John Hoeven joined energy leaders in Beulah on Thursday to announce a big step for the coal industry in North Dakota. The carbon capture project has big implications for North Dakota’s energy future. Senator Hoeven, Basin Electric Power Cooperative, and the Dakota Gastrification Company announced...
BISMARCK, ND
globallandscapesforum.org

The world’s largest carbon capture facility opens amid calls to postpone COP 26

At least 30 percent of the world’s tree species are facing extinction – and more than 140 species have already been wiped out. In this Landscape News bi-weekly digest, we’ll discover some key ways to protect our remaining trees and forests. Plus,carbon capture, leaded gasoline, the largest-ever wildlife bridge and much more.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

185K+
Followers
209K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy