Ankeny, IA

Republican Michael Bousselot wins Ankeny special election

By Katie Akin
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 5 days ago
Ankeny voters have elected Republican Michael Bousselot to the Iowa House.

Bousselot, the former director of Iowa’s Department of Management, received 51.58% of the vote according to unofficial results from the Polk County Auditor’s Office . Democratic opponent Andrea Phillips received 48.30% of the vote, falling 377 votes behind Bousselot.

The Polk County Board of Supervisors has not yet certified the unofficial results.

“I am prepared to fight tooth and nail for policies that will keep our community safe, your freedoms protected and our economy thriving,” Bousselot promised in a statement Tuesday evening.

The special election was to replace the late Rep. John Landon, who passed away in July. Bousselot praised Landon, acknowledging he has “big shoes to fill” as the House District 37 representative.

“John Landon was a great man with a servant’s heart and an unmatched level of dedication,” Bousselot wrote. “I will follow in his footsteps as I head to Des Moines to be a principled leader for the community he loved so deeply.”

With Bousselot’s election, Republicans hold 59 seats in the House. Democrats hold 40. ( There will be one more special election to replace Rep. Wes Breckenridge, a Democrat who is leaving to work at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.)

Gov. Kim Reynolds, former governor and former U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad and House Speaker Pat Grassley rallied with Bousselot and a crowd of about 80 on Monday night, praising his potential as a lawmaker. Bousselot was Branstad’s chief of staff in the governor’s office and he served as the director of the Department of Management under Reynolds.

The post Republican Michael Bousselot wins Ankeny special election appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

