CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

UAE, Israel eye trillion-dollar prize one year into Abraham Accords

By -, ALEX WONG, Talek HARRIS, JAAFAR ASHTIYEH
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zmy8O_0bwJLruX00
The UAE and Bahrain signed the 'Abraham Accords' with Israel at the White House last year /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

The United Arab Emirates marks one year since normalising ties with Israel on Wednesday, a move which drew Palestinian anger but that leaders hope could reap a trillion dollars in economic exchanges.

Watched by then US president Donald Trump, the UAE and Gulf neighbour Bahrain formally recognised Israel on September 15, 2020 in Washington, prompting Palestinian accusations of a "stab in the back".

The surprise step, under the US-brokered Abraham Accords, broke with decades of Arab consensus that ruled out formal ties while the Palestinian conflict was unresolved.

However, it marked a thaw in the region, with Morocco and Sudan soon following suit and regional power Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil producer, allowing some overflights from the Jewish state.

The economic benefits have come quickly for the UAE and Israel, who signed a series of deals ranging from tourism to aviation and financial services.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid made a landmark visit to the UAE in July, opening an embassy in Abu Dhabi and a consulate in Dubai, while the UAE established an embassy in Tel Aviv.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B9TzI_0bwJLruX00
Many Palestinians felt betrayed by Arab nations' normalising ties with Israel /AFP/File

"After a year of the Abraham Accords, we have a story to say," UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri told a panel discussion by the Atlantic Council, a US think-tank, on Monday.

"We exchanged ambassadors, we have signed over 60 MOUs (memorandums of understanding). We have 600-700 million of bilateral trade happening, we have funds of billions of dollars that has been announced.

"We're looking to create over a trillion dollars of economic activity over the next decade."

Further benefits will come if a major deal to ship Emirati oil to Europe via an Israeli pipeline clears objections from environmentalists, who fear damage to unique coral reefs in the Red Sea.

Beyond economics, the rapprochement was also pushed by mutual concern over Iran, with the regional rivalry even pushing Riyadh into quietly building relations with the Jewish state over the past several years.

- 'It's really strategic' -

Online criticism of Israel is frequent in both the UAE and Bahrain but open dissent over the normalisation is rare, likely to avoid angering authorities.

Even when Israeli air strikes levelled buildings during an 11-day conflict with Hamas in May, triggering an upswell of outrage, the relationship continued unhindered.

"All the Arab world was a bit preoccupied with what was happening in Gaza and with the pictures coming out," Ilan Sztulman Starosta, head of the Israeli consulate in Dubai, told AFP in an interview.

"But still they didn't change the policy because the peace with Israel is a national interest for the Emirati government, and the same from the Israeli government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MfPJH_0bwJLruX00
Israel's foreign minister Yair Lapid (L) visited Abu Dhabi in June to open the Jewish state's first embassy in the Gulf /WAM/AFP/File

"For us, it's really strategic."

Sztulman Starosta said about 200,000 Israelis had visited the UAE over the past year, despite Covid, and an estimated 40 companies from his country had set up in the Gulf state's free-trade zones.

The Emirates now has its first students enrolled in Israeli universities, added Sztulman Starosta, who is hoping the Abraham Accords can inspire further ties around the region.

"If we can make it work here, we can make it everywhere," he said.

"If we managed to make this peace work, and it is working, for the better of Israeli and Emirati citizens, then this model can be applied to other countries in the area.

"And that's how we're going to change the paradigm that Jews and Muslims can live and have normal relations and fruitful and enjoyable (collaborations)."

Comments / 0

Related
iosconews.com

Countries commemorate Abraham Accords

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and officials from Israel, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco met virtually Friday to commemorate U.S.-brokered agreements to normalize relations between the countries and Israel last year. (Sept. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
U.S. POLITICS
The Jewish Press

The Old Peace Treaties vs. the Abraham Accords

The search for a peaceful settlement to the conflict between Israel and its neighbors reached a critical juncture in 1979 when Egyptian president Anwar Sadat and Israeli PM Menachem Begin signed the Egyptian-Israeli peace treaty. Fourteen years later, in September 1993, Israel and the PLO signed the Declaration of Principles on Interim Self-Government Agreements (DOP) after secret talks in Oslo, and in October 1994 a Jordanian-Israeli peace treaty was signed. In the subsequent two-and-a-half decades, no new Arab-Israeli agreements were signed until the conclusion in August 2020 of the Abraham Accords between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain, followed a month later by normalization agreements between the Jewish state, Sudan, and Morocco.
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

At the One Year Anniversary of the Abraham Accords: Normalization Agreements in Action

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Morning, everyone, or good evening, good afternoon, depending on where everyone is. Minister Bourita, Minister Lapid, Dr. Gargash, Ambassador al-Khalifa, friends, it’s very, very good to see all of you, and thank you for being here. And to our Israeli colleague, Shana tova. FOREIGN MINISTER LAPID: Happy new...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

UAE seeks $1 trillion in economic activity with Israel by 2031

DUBAI (Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates aims to raise the value of economic activity with Israel to more than $1 trillion in the next 10 years, hoping to work together on everything from healthcare to climate change and energy, the UAE economy minister said. The Gulf Arab state has signed...
MIDDLE EAST
Fox News

Robert Greenway: On the Abraham Accords' first anniversary there's real impact and even greater potential

For generations, we imagined what achieving peace in the Middle East could bring to the region and its people. Today, with vast natural resources, aspirational societies, and a growing population with approximately 65 percent under the age of 30, Middle Easterners are postured to move forward and seize new opportunities to build on the region’s limitless potential—and a transformative agreement.
INDIA
The Jewish Press

In Accreditation Ceremony for Ambassadors, Herzog Praises Bahraini King’s ‘Vision and Power’ in Signing Abraham Accords

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog received the diplomatic credentials of the new ambassadors from five nations; but it was the ceremony with Bahrain’s Ambassador Khaled Yusuf Al Jalahma that prompted him to point out, “Brave states take brave steps.”. The incoming ambassadors from Mexico, Estonia, Spain, Greece and Vatican City also...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
vidanewspaper.com

One Year On, Israel-UAE Pacts Expand Trade, Research, Health Care And Technology

Almost a year into the Abraham Accords, dozens of companies, foundations and government offices from Israel and the United Arab Emirates have established ties, reached agreements and inked deals in an array of fields. Think venture capital, endangered wildlife and everything in between. On July 14, the UAE inaugurated its...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Fintech and fighter jets: one year on, UAE-Israel ties bear fruit

A year has passed since Israel and the United Arab Emirates normalised ties in a US-brokered agreement, leading to a raft of deals ranging from tourism and aviation to cutting-edge technology. On September 15, 2020, the UAE became the first Gulf nation to establish formal relations with the Jewish state, and the third Arab country ever to do so after Egypt and Jordan in 1979 and 1994 respectively. Bahrain signed on the same day, and later Sudan and Morocco also joined the US-brokered Abraham Accords to normalise ties with Israel. Here are some key issues following the historic deal, which broke with decades of Arab policy that there should be no ties with Israel until it makes peace with the Palestinians.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Axios

Scoop: Blinken to host event marking Abraham Accords anniversary

Secretary of State Tony Blinken will hold a virtual meeting on Friday with his counterparts from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords. Why it matters: This is the most active and public show of support by the Biden administration...
POTUS
AFP

Spoons become a new symbol of Palestinian 'freedom'

The humble spoon has taken its place alongside traditional flags and banners as a Palestinian resistance symbol, after prisoners were said to have carried out one of Israel's most spectacular jail breaks with the utensil. - Memories - The issue has also stirred admiration outside the Palestinian territories, where spoons have been carried in demonstrations supporting prisoners detained by Israel.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arab World#Israeli Government#Uae#The Abraham Accords#Jewish#Palestinians#Afp File#The Atlantic Council#Hamas#Israelis#Covid#Jews#Muslims
AFP

Biden asks for early Macron talks as allies try to smooth tensions

The United States and Britain sought Sunday to smooth tensions with Paris over a new security pact with Australia, with US President Joe Biden requesting early talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. The announcement of the defence alliance, and Australia's related decision to tear up a deal to buy French submarines in favour of American nuclear-powered vessels, sparked outrage in Paris, with Macron recalling France's ambassadors to Canberra and Washington in an unprecedented move. But on Sunday British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to downplay France's concerns about the deal, saying the pact was "not meant to be exclusionary... it's not something that anybody needs to worry about and particularly not our French friends". Biden has requested a phone call with Macron, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said, which would happen "in the coming days".
WORLD
Tidewater News

Russia And China Are Looking To Tap Afghanistan’s $1 Trillion Resource Reserves

“Nature abhors a vacuum” is a well-recognized maxim in science. It signifies that empty areas are unnatural as they go towards the legal guidelines of physics. The saying may equally be utilized to Afghanistan, the place the top of a 20-year-old battle with the United States has resulted in an influence vacuum desirous to be crammed by one other world energy(s).
ECONOMY
AFP

Iran looks east after China-led bloc OKs entry

Iran on Saturday hailed its acceptance into a China and Russia-led bloc, an eastward turn it sees as opening access to major world markets and a counter to crippling Western sanctions. But Iran sees political as well as economic benefits in the SCO. "The world has entered a new era.
INDIA
The Independent

France recalls ambassadors to US, Australia over sub deal

France said late Friday it was immediately recalling its ambassadors to the U.S. and Australia after Australia scrapped a big French conventional submarine purchase in favor of nuclear subs built with U.S. technology.It was the first time ever France has recalled its ambassador to the U.S., according to the French foreign ministry.Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a written statement that the French decision, on request from President Emmanuel Macron “is justified by the exceptional seriousness of the announcements” made by Australia and the United States.He said Wednesday's announcement of Australia's submarine deal with the U.S. is...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
News Break
Politics
Place
Dubai
Country
Palestine
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
AFP

Deported Haitians angry after US sends them back to Port-au-Prince

Migrant families sent back to Haiti by the United States after attempting to enter the country from Mexico are angry at their treatment and fearful of returning back home to a life punctuated by gang violence. But the rule, which offers protections to migrants whose home countries are dealing with catastrophes like natural disasters, only applied to Haitians already in the United States on July 29. 
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Giving birth under the Taliban

Rabia is cradling her newborn baby, just days after giving birth at a small hospital in Nangarhar province in Afghanistan's east. "This is my third child, but the experience was totally different. It was horrible," she says. In a matter of weeks, the birthing unit Rabia delivered her baby in...
WORLD
b975.com

Netanyahu suggests on Facebook that Biden fell asleep meeting new Israeli PM

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested in a Facebook video posted on Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden had fallen asleep when meeting the new Israeli leader Naftali Bennett last month. A Reuters fact check https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-biden-asleep-idUSL1N2Q00H8 previously debunked the idea that Biden dozed off, after social...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

AFP

24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy