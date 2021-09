The Rutgers men’s soccer team improved to 3-0-1 on the season with a 2-0 victory over Mount St. Mary’s at Yurcak Field on Monday night. Sophomore Ola Maeland came off the bench in the 33rd minute to score a first half goal to put the Scarlet Knights in the lead. He followed up with an assist on a goal from senior captain Pablo Avila in the second half. Junior Goalkeeper Oren Asher hasn’t been scored on all season and made two saves for the eleventh shutout of his career. Rutgers started the season with four consecutive shutouts for the first time since the 1990 team that made the national championship game,

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO