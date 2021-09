Nicki Minaj has been getting back in the booth recording new material, and she's asking some A-list R&B singers to join her. The superstar rapper shared a snippet of what sounds like new music on her Instagram Story Tuesday night (Sept. 9), but Minaj wasn't spitting her usual rapid fire bars in the video that only showcased her vocals and didn't show her face. Instead, she was singing some ethereal "Yeahs" over and over again in a hypnotic pattern while humming at the end. "Been rlly enjoying recording again," she wrote on Twitter Wednesday while sharing a fan's recording of her IG clip.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO