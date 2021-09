Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown will apparently be on a load management plan for at least the first chunk of the season to keep him available for Sundays. He said he’s “good to go” for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Brown did not have a game status designation on Tennessee’s Friday injury report (the official signal that a player is not at risk of missing the game). Can Brown help your fantasy football team in Week 1?

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO