Cardinals deliver early on promise to bring more physicality in 2021

Week 1 usually comes with a bit of rust for NFL players. That was certainly not the case for Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones on Sunday. In his first game since he went down with a season-ending biceps injury last October, Jones put the league on notice with five sacks, two forced fumbles and six tackles in the Cardinals’ 38-13 win over the Titans. For his efforts, Jones picked up his fifth NFC Defensive Player of the Week honor of his career and fourth with the Cardinals.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO