Cardinals deliver early on promise to bring more physicality in 2021
It’s only 1,600 miles to Nashville. But few NFL teams covered more ground than the Cardinals in a Week 1 victory. They soared up power rankings. Kyler Murray became a popular choice to win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award, trailing only Patrick Mahomes among odds-on favorites. Chandler Jones is on a rampage, resembling a new-age Lawrence Taylor. The curtain has been lifted, and real star power is on display in Arizona.arizonasports.com
