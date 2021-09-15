CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cardinals deliver early on promise to bring more physicality in 2021

By DAN BICKLEY
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s only 1,600 miles to Nashville. But few NFL teams covered more ground than the Cardinals in a Week 1 victory. They soared up power rankings. Kyler Murray became a popular choice to win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award, trailing only Patrick Mahomes among odds-on favorites. Chandler Jones is on a rampage, resembling a new-age Lawrence Taylor. The curtain has been lifted, and real star power is on display in Arizona.

arizonasports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Sports

Cardinals RT Kelvin Beachum day-to-day with rib injury, per Kingsbury

Arizona Cardinals starting right tackle Kelvin Beachum is day-to-day with a rib injury, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Monday. The veteran tackle left his team’s 38-13 win against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday and went to the locker room in the third quarter. The 32-year-old Beachum left under his...
NFL
Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ Chandler Jones named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. The Cardinals pass-rusher got the nod after Arizona’s 38-13 win in Tennessee against the Titans. Jones had five sacks, three more than any other player recorded in...
Arizona Cardinals

As Promised, Kyler Murray And The Offense Deliver Against Titans

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – They knew. They said all along they knew. Kyler Murray said he and the offense would be fine if they didn't play preseason snaps. DeAndre Hopkins raved about what the unit could – and would – be. And that's what the Cardinals were on offense Sunday, in...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Arizona Sports

Cardinals work out 4, including OT David Sharpe

Offensive tackle and 2017 fourth-round pick David Sharpe and three other players worked out Tuesday for the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. Sharpe was drafted by the then-Oakland Raiders and has since played for the Houston Texans and Washington Football Team. He has 34 games of experience with six starts in his NFL career.
NFL
Arizona Sports

Cardinals jump in various power rankings after Week 1 victory over Titans

The Arizona Cardinals’ opening statement against the Tennessee Titans was reflected by major jumps in multiple NFL power rankings. The Cardinals improved their ranking by at least four spots at four major websites. The most dramatic improvement came from Yahoo! Sports. Frank Schwab’s latest power rankings put Arizona in sixth,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Larry Fitzgerald
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
vikings.com

Early Look: Vikings Making 1st Trip to Cardinals Since 2015

EAGAN, Minn. — The Vikings are on the road again for the second consecutive week to open the 2021 season. Minnesota (0-1) will venture to face the Cardinals (1-0) for the first time in Arizona since 2015. The Vikings lost 27-24 in overtime Sunday to the Bengals in Cincinnati. The...
NFL
Arizona Sports

Larry Fitzgerald ‘elated’ to see Cardinals win season opener

For the first time since 2003, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald did not take the field with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 on Sunday. He was enjoying the game at home, watching football while doing crunches, riding a Peloton and drinking a smoothie, as he said on his podcast Let’s Go with Jim Gray on Tuesday.
NFL
Arizona Sports

Kyler Murray wins Nickelodeon Valuable Player award for Week 1

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made his first Pro Bowl last year, and as his young resume for Canton continues to grow, he can add being a Nickelodeon Valuable Player on there too. Yes, you heard me right. In the National Football League and CBS’ new broadcasting on the kid’s...
NFL
Arizona Sports

Making up for lost time: Chandler Jones felt a big game coming vs. Titans

Week 1 usually comes with a bit of rust for NFL players. That was certainly not the case for Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones on Sunday. In his first game since he went down with a season-ending biceps injury last October, Jones put the league on notice with five sacks, two forced fumbles and six tackles in the Cardinals’ 38-13 win over the Titans. For his efforts, Jones picked up his fifth NFC Defensive Player of the Week honor of his career and fourth with the Cardinals.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Titans#American Football#Chiefs#Nba
theScore

NFL Power Rankings - Week 2: Raiders, Cardinals make early marks

The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. 1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) A vintage Tom Brady game-winning drive reinforced how difficult it'll be to dethrone the defending champs, even though their secondary gave up some plays on opening night. 2. Kansas City Chiefs (1-0)
NFL
Arizona Sports

Vikings-Cardinals injury report: Beachum out at practice Wednesday

The Arizona Cardinals’ injury report ahead of a Week 2 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings included starting right tackle Kelvin Beachum not practicing on Wednesday. Beachum left the Cardinals’ win over the Tennessee Titans in the third quarter due to a rib injury and did not return. The Cardinals replaced Beachum with Justin Murray, who started most of the 2019 season at right tackle but was in competition to start at right guard.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Arizona Sports

Will Red Sea reignite as fans sell out Cardinals’ home opener?

State Farm Stadium was eerily quiet in 2020, when a pandemic interrupted a streak of 144 consecutive sellouts. As the Cardinals look to legitimize their annihilation of the Titans in Week 1, they will be fueled by the return of their fan base in full. They will remember what it’s like to play football downhill, surfing the currents of electricity provided by your presence.
NFL
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals add K Matt McCrane to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals added kicker Matt McCrane to the open roster spot on their practice squad Thursday. McCrane, who went undrafted out of Kansas State in 2018, spent training camp and preseason with Arizona his rookie year before he was released before the regular season began. After a stint with the then-Oakland Raiders, he re-joined the Cardinals that same season, both on the practice squad and then on the active roster when starting kicker Phil Dawson was injured.
NFL
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
806
Followers
4K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy