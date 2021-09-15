CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Disaster food stamps approved for 25 parishes

 5 days ago

The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, has been approved for 25 parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida. The application process will begin September 20.

www.audacy.com

