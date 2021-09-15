Target’s Child Car Seat Trade-In Program Is Back Offering Discounts In Return

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Probably not the news Bolt owners had hoped for but after a spate of fire-related incidents, General Motors has issued a safety recommendation to owners suggesting that their Bolt should be parked at least 50 feet away from other vehicles. The carmaker also advised Bolt owners to not charge their cars over 90 percent or let the range dip below 70 miles, as well as avoid parking outside. Despite issuing a recall, GM isn’t satisfied and has halted production while they try to figure things out.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO