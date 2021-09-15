Target’s Child Car Seat Trade-In Program Is Back Offering Discounts In Return
Target has launched its child car seat trade-in program for another year, offering discounts to shoppers who trade in their old car seats for new ones. The program will run through until September 25 and allows customers to drop off old, expired or damaged child seats at stores through the United States. These seats will be recycled and in return, customers will be provided with a 20 per cent off coupon that they can use on a new car seat, stroller, or other select baby gear.www.carscoops.com
