Mark Milley's alleged China call 'violated the law', retired colonel says; 'He has no statutory authority'

By Charles Creitz
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the allegations made by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa about Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley assuring China they would be forewarned, should then-President Trump decide to launch a military attack, the top White House military advisor has violated the law and should be called before Congress to testify, according to retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor.

#WOKE IS A JOKE
5d ago

no surprise here. anyone still standing with this administration is worthless in my book. it would be different if his policys were working but NONE of them are

123
Silver Chief
5d ago

Woke general Milley will be protected by Biden / Obama and the rest of the socialist democrat regime while America is collapsing.

121
Guest
5d ago

Folks it’s over and we are descending to the bottom floor. Why? Biden killed any political power we had when he botched the Afghanistan withdrawal. We essentially have no allies because no one trust the US any more. Our economic power is on the way out. The dollar is worth less than 60 cents, inflation is out of control, printing all that give away money will kill what economy we had left, unemployment is rising, small business is folding, and taxes are rising. So two of the three elements of national power are pretty much gone; political and economic power. The last element of national power has been corrupted. Our senior military leaders are rotten to the core. The are now a piece of the country’s political fabric and not leaders of military power. We have dedicated soldier, sailors and airmen, but the leadership is gone. You get what you got in Afghanistan when senior military leaders become politicians. You give up an airbase needed to safely withdraw. You throw away billions of do

84
