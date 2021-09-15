Mark Milley's alleged China call 'violated the law', retired colonel says; 'He has no statutory authority'
If the allegations made by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa about Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley assuring China they would be forewarned, should then-President Trump decide to launch a military attack, the top White House military advisor has violated the law and should be called before Congress to testify, according to retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor.www.foxnews.com
Comments / 506