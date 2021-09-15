TEMPLATE: DAY's Rochester volleyball results

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester volleyball results

Cover picture for the articleCentury dispatched Austin 25-4, 25-22, 25-8 in straight sets on Tuesday to improve to 8-2 overall and 3-0 in the Big Nine Conference. "We played with a lot of intensity in the first and third set by setting the pace and making sure we were working on the fundamentals on our side of the court," Century coach Nikki Guillaume said. "The second set, Austin quit making errors and we started making too many which is really frustrating, however, we were able to regroup and work as a team to battle back."

