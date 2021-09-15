CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals fans react to team reviewing new stadium location

By Megan Abundis
 5 days ago
On Tuesday, before the Kansas City Royals took on the Oakland Athletics, tailgaters saw the announcement that the team is reviewing new options for the team to play at.

Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman announced Tuesday that those include downtown Kansas City.

Fans told KSHB 41 News there’s a lot to love about Kauffman Stadium, where the Royals currently play.

“It’s pretty iconic here, so it’s a tough one,” Bryan Buckingham, a Royals fan said.

But with the 2030 lease looming, owners say downtown Kansas City is an option.

Phillip Corwin, who is also a Royals fan, believes a new stadium is crucial to Kansas City's growth.

“It needs to happen,” Corwin said. “I think it’s going to be good for the city. You’re going to bring in more bars and more restaurants it’s going to be like a village.”

Another fan was conflicted, saying he could see the economic benefits but would miss certain traditions at Kauffman Stadium.

“Obviously the tailgating side of it is really cool out here,” John Kennebeck said. “That’s something you know, if we move downtown, it’s probably going to be missed but it’s created a business opportunity for all the businesses to thrive on a base they wouldn’t normally get. So much tax revenue."

Not all fans agree though, with one saying things should stay the way they are.

“I don’t want anybody to take a new stadium downtown cause there’s not enough parking,” Andres Putman said. “I work downtown and it’s horrible to get around, just the parking. Tailgating like this, just sitting around having a good time with your friends, you can’t do that downtown.”

