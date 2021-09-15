Public hearing on Memorial High School renaming Sept. 29

The committee charged with recommending new names for James Madison Memorial High School will hold a public hearing on its four remaining considerations on Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. Committee members agreed Tuesday to go to the public hearing with four possible names for recommendation to the School Board: Memorial High School, Vel Phillips Memorial High School, Darlene M. Hancock Memorial High School and Bruce Dahmen Memorial High School. The link to the virtual hearing will be shared on MMSD's website closer to the date of the meeting.