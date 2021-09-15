CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Grand Forks city administrators float 8% tax levy increase

By Joe Bowen
Grand Forks Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Grand Forks officials are considering a relatively large property tax increase to pay for large- and medium-scale projects they’ve set aside in prior budget cycles. City administrators on Tuesday presented to City Council members a preliminary 2022 budget that would lean on an 8% increase in property tax revenue. City leaders are set to formally consider that levy on Tuesday, Sept. 21. In prior years, they’ve settled on 5% increases.

