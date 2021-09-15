CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Gov. Baker activates National Guard to drive kids to school amid bus driver shortages

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Charlie Baker is calling in the troops to drive students to school in some Massachusetts cities and towns amid widespread bus driver shortages. The Republican governor announced he will activate up to 250 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to aid with school transportation, starting on Tuesday with Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell and Lynn, where shortages are among the worst.

americanmilitarynews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Chelsea, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Education
NBC News

U.S. to require Covid vaccinations for arriving international travelers

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will require all international travelers coming into the U.S. to be fully vaccinated against Covid as part of a new international air travel system. Starting in early November, foreign nationals flying into the U.S. will be required to be fully vaccinated and must show proof...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
Reuters

Six killed in Russian university shooting, gunman in hospital

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student armed with a hunting rifle opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding many others, investigators said. Video shown on news websites showed panicked students leaping from first-floor windows to escape...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy