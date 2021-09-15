CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico rescues foreign guests abducted from hotel

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome 22 suspected migrants who were abducted by gunmen at a hotel in Mexico have been rescued, authorities say. They were kidnapped when armed men stormed the Sol y Luna hotel in the central city of Matehuala in the early hours of Tuesday. The victims, who include children and a...

www.bbc.com

Arkansas Online

Haitian migrants undaunted by U.S.' deportation plans

DEL RIO, Texas -- Haitian migrants seeking to escape poverty, hunger and a feeling of hopelessness in their home country said U.S. plans to speedily send them back will not deter them, as thousands of people remained encamped on the Texas border Saturday after crossing from Mexico. The Biden administration...
DEL RIO, TX
The Independent

500 Haitians reported walking though Mexico toward US border

About 500 Haitians headed toward the U.S. border were ordered off buses by Mexican immigration authorities in the northern state of Tamaulipas Friday, and some tried to continue the journey on foot.Immigration agents and National Guard officers stopped the buses at a highway checkpoint near the town of San Fernando, about 120 miles (200 kilometers) south of the Texas border, the state government said in a press release. Mexico has turned back Haitian migrants trying to walk through southern Mexico. But 8,000 to 12,000 people, mainly Haitians, have already walked across the Rio Grande river and have assembled under...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Migrants in Texas: US flies Haitian migrants back home from border

The United States has started flying migrants out of a Texas border town that has seen an influx of mostly Haitian migrants over the past week. Three flights landed at Haiti's Port-au-Prince airport on Sunday, each carrying 145 people, the Associated Press reports. About 13,000 would-be immigrants have gathered under...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Taliban soldiers accused of killing and mutilating 8-month pregnant policewoman

Taliban soldiers allegedly killed an eight-month pregnant policewoman in the city of Firozkoh, the capital of Ghor province in Afghanistan. While the hardline group has denied the allegations, a report by BBC News citing three sources said that the Taliban beat and shot the woman, identified as Banu Negar, in front of her husband and children on Saturday.
MILITARY
AFP

Mexican city becomes 'prison' for thousands of migrants

Tens of thousands of US-bound migrants stranded in an overcrowded city in southern Mexico are desperate to escape what they say feels like a huge open-air prison. "It's horrible here. You're trapped with no way out," said Fanfant Filmonor, a Haitian who arrived in Tapachula two weeks ago from Brazil, where he spent three years until losing his job. The migrants need permits so they can avoid being deported and continue their journey, but some have been waiting for months and despair is growing. Mexican authorities have arrested more than 147,000 undocumented migrants already this year -- three times more than in the same period of 2020, according to the National Migration Institute.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Deported Haitians angry after US sends them back to Port-au-Prince

Migrant families sent back to Haiti by the United States after attempting to enter the country from Mexico are angry at their treatment and fearful of returning back home to a life punctuated by gang violence. The deportation of Haitian migrants had been temporarily suspended by Washington after a devastating earthquake hit the Caribbean nation last month. But in recent days, more than 15,000 Haitians crossed into the country from Mexico and found themselves stranded for days in Texas under a bridge spanning the Rio Grande river, blocked from moving onwards. Washington began sending back members of this group on Sunday, with three flights full of Haitian nationals landing in the capital Port-au-Prince after taking off from Texas hours earlier.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Indonesia retrieves most-wanted militant's body from jungle

The bodies of Indonesia’s most wanted militant with ties to the Islamic State group and a follower, who were killed in a jungle shootout with security forces, were evacuated early Sunday to a police hospital for further investigation, police said.The military earlier said the militants killed late Saturday were Ali Kalora, leader of the East Indonesia Mujahideen network that has claimed several killings of police officers and minority Christians and another suspected extremist, Jaka Ramadan, also known as Ikrima.The two men were fatally shot by a joint team of military and police officers in Central Sulawesi province’s mountainous...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Afghan Refugee Arrested

An Idaho man who is a convicted rapist was arrested by authorities while trying to reenter our country from Afghanistan. The Afghan refugee lived in Idaho, where he was convicted of rape in Ada County in 2010, reports the Washington Times. Ghader Heydari served time in Idaho before being released...
IDAHO STATE
AFP

Haitian migrants' tortuous journey ends in Mexico limbo

After weeks on the road, traversing mountains and jungles, risking assault and drowning, thousands of Haitian migrants hoping to reach the United States have instead found themselves stranded in Mexico. Many embarked on the journey encouraged by family and friends already living the American dream -- but who often failed to mention the dangers that lay in wait. Tens of thousands of migrants, including many Haitians previously living in South America, are stuck in the southern Mexican city of Tapachula, waiting for documents that would allow them to continue. Those who tire of waiting or run out of money try crossing Mexico anyway, hoping not to be caught by the authorities and deported to Guatemala.
IMMIGRATION

