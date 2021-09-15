Mexico rescues foreign guests abducted from hotel

Tens of thousands of US-bound migrants stranded in an overcrowded city in southern Mexico are desperate to escape what they say feels like a huge open-air prison. "It's horrible here. You're trapped with no way out," said Fanfant Filmonor, a Haitian who arrived in Tapachula two weeks ago from Brazil, where he spent three years until losing his job. The migrants need permits so they can avoid being deported and continue their journey, but some have been waiting for months and despair is growing. Mexican authorities have arrested more than 147,000 undocumented migrants already this year -- three times more than in the same period of 2020, according to the National Migration Institute.

IMMIGRATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO