Britney Spears deletes her entire Instagram account and tells fans ‘don’t worry’

By Jovita Trujillo
 5 days ago
INSTABREAK Britney Spears deletes her entire Instagram account and tells fans ‘don’t worry’ Britney’s social media break comes after news of her engagement to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has suddenly deleted her Instagram account following the news of her engagement with Sam Asghari. The deletion has put #FreeBritney fans into a frenzy wondering if something is going on behind the scenes but sources told Page Six ﻿ that “this was her decision.” As news spread that her account had been deleted Britney tweeted on Tuesday, September 14th “Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!! I’ll be back soon.”

Britney has been extremely active on Instagram so her decision to delete her account came as a surprise for fans. The singer just announced on September 12th that she said yes to Asghari’s proposal and they were happily engaged. They each shared photos of the engagement ring, posing, kissing- even flipping off the camera in one pic. As speculations arose over the deleted account a source told Page Six, “She’s happy and in a great place,” adding, “and silence can be a powerful thing and a powerful message.” They assured the outlet that the 39-year-old star is just taking a break from social media, “in light of the successful path that she’s been on and continues to be on [following] the news of [her engagement].” The outlet also reported that Britney’s new attorney Mathew Rosengart confirmed that it was her choice to take a social media break.

News of Spear’s engagement comes after a public battle to remove her father Jamie Spears from her conservatorship that has been in place since 2008. In June of this year, the world was watching as Britney made a chilling statement in court that included her desire to get married and have a baby. “I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” the singer said. “I was told right now in the conservatorship I am not able to get married or have a baby.” Just days before Asghari proposed lawyers for Britney‘s father wrote in a filing, “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

