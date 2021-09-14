CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Daylen Baldwin shares differences of playing under Jim Harbaugh and Deion Sanders

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v31fQ_0bwJHliZ00

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Daylen Baldwin is on his third school after having played at the Football Championship Subdivision-level to start his career. But he’s played for a couple of legendary players-turned-coaches.

While Baldwin is learning under Jim Harbaugh now, at his last stop, Jackson State, he played for none other than Deion Sanders — the enigmatic former Florida State, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens cornerback. When ‘Prime Time’ took over the Jackson State program, despite it being a small, southern HBCU, it garnered national attention and drew eyes to a school that many wouldn’t have looked at otherwise.

So, what was it like to play for Neon Deion?

“He’s honest. Not everybody can take honesty,” Baldwin said. “He’s gonna give it to you real. That’s the biggest thing about him. He’s a great coach. Great staff down there. I still appreciate those guys until this day. I probably wouldn’t be where I’m at without them, honestly, bringing the attention that they brought me. But he’s gonna be honest. Not everybody can take brutal honesty like that! But he’s gonna be very honest with you. He’s gonna give it to you real and I appreciate that. I liked it and I enjoyed him as a coach.”

Now that he has a basis of comparison, what are the similarities — or in this case, differences — between Sanders, a defensive-minded coach, and Harbaugh, a former quarterback?

For Baldwin, Harbaugh delegates a bit more whereas Sanders gets particularly fired up about what’s happening on the defensive side of the ball.

“It’s not really — they’re like nowhere near the same,” Baldwin said. “Coach Harbaugh’s gonna let you know what it is — boom, boom — get out your way, let coaches coach — boom, boom — let everything go.

“Coach Prime, he’ll yell at you from across the field. You get beat on the slant route from across the field and you’re playing corner, he’ll talk to you about it from across the field that you got beat on the slant route. That’s just how he is! He’s just a louder guy, you know what I mean? And with a reason, that’s just the side he coaches, so I enjoyed it while I was there. That’s not a knock on him or anything — that’s just who he is!”

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Michael Strahan Gets Custom Suits Made for Deion Sanders’ HBCU Football Team

Michael Strahan and Men’s Wearhouse teamed up to design custom-made suits for Jackson State University’s football team. With fellow NFL legend Deion Sanders as the new head coach, Strahan was happy to help the HBCU get the recognition and resources they deserve. As an HBCU alum of Texas Southern University, Strahan was “extremely happy” to see Sanders take on his first collegiate head coach position at a historically Black college and was eager to help in any way he could.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Deion’s Son, Shedeur Sanders, Scores First College Touchdown

In his first collegiate start, former four-star recruit Shedeur Sanders just scored the first touchdown of the season for his father Deion’s program. Shedeur’s one-yard keeper on 3rd-and-goal gave Jackson State a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter. The Tigers are facing Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
On3.com

Deion Sanders makes prediction on Cowboys season

Deion Sanders joined ESPN’s First Take on Thursday and discussed his expectations for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Though he expects them to have a good regular season, he doesn’t think they’ll go too far in the playoffs. “I love [Dak Prescott.] He is a guy that I adore. I...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#Falcons#Cowboys#American Football#Jackson State#Hbcu#Neon Deion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Deion Sanders, Eddie George embrace after Southern Heritage Classic

Saturday's Southern Heritage Classic brought together two NFL legends as Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and Tennessee State head coach Eddie George squared off in a coaching clash. This time, Sanders got the better of George. Jackson State defeated Tennessee State on Saturday, 38-16 in the game, played at...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
70K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy