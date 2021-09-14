Fuel Reduction Continues at Mountain Park Open Space beginning September 13th

Beginning on September 13th, 2021, fuel reduction work to reduce wildfire risk will continue on the Mountain Park open space area. Work is expected to take 3-4 weeks to complete. The project work will be completed by M&M Tree Service. No closures of residential roads are expected to occur from the project. Work will expand and enhance defensible space for structures and roads adjacent to and within the open space area in an approximately 7-acre fuel reduction zone (see map).