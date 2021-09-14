Lynda Ann (Stringer) O’Cain, age 79 of Magee

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Lynda Ann (Stringer) O’Cain, age 79, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, to be swept up gently in the arms of her Heavenly Father, Jesus. What a glorious site she must be seeing as we celebrate and pay tribute to her life. Lynda was born August 19, 1942, to two loving parents, Clyde Stringer and Annie Lois (Stubbs) Stringer of Magee, MS.