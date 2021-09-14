CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Magee, MS

Lynda Ann (Stringer) O’Cain, age 79 of Magee

By Patrice Boykin
mageenews.com
 6 days ago

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Lynda Ann (Stringer) O’Cain, age 79, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, to be swept up gently in the arms of her Heavenly Father, Jesus. What a glorious site she must be seeing as we celebrate and pay tribute to her life. Lynda was born August 19, 1942, to two loving parents, Clyde Stringer and Annie Lois (Stubbs) Stringer of Magee, MS.

mageenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito case: Who are Brian Laundrie's parents?

FBI agents entered the Florida home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on Monday after a body was found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park that matched the description of missing woman Gabby Petito. Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, has been reportedly missing since Sept. 14, with his parents filing a missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Stringer, MS
City
Magee, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
The Associated Press

Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two students were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school and a suspect is in custody, police said Monday. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the side of his face at Heritage High School and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy