We know our role in solving the problem of climate change: Cascadia1 needs to slash its carbon emissions to near zero in less than three decades. Understanding how to do this is a bit harder, to say the least. Nowhere is that clearer than with the Northwest’s biggest contribution to climate change: the burning of oil products. Every year, residents in Oregon and Washington together burn an estimated 218 million barrels2 (9.2 billion gallons!) of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and other petroleum products. We burn this fuel mostly to power transportation—our cars, trucks, planes, boats, and trains.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO