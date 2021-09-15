CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why some, like Norm Macdonald, keep their cancer diagnosis private

By Greg Nieto
KDVR.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (KDVR) — Reaction continues to pour in from around the world after word came down that comedian Norm Macdonald passed away from cancer. Most fans were unaware that the 61-year-old had been diagnosed because he kept the illness private. The sudden announcement took fans by surprise, similar to the deaths of actor Chadwick Boseman from colon cancer in 2020 and musician David Bowie from liver cancer in 2016.

