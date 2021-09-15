Beach Hazards Statement issued for Alpena, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Allegan; Mason; Muskegon; Oceana; Ottawa; Van Buren BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren and Muskegon counties. * WHEN...From noon EDT today through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southerly winds will increase today and tonight building waves of 4 to 8 feet by late this afternoon Swim conditions will be dangerous, especially on the south side of south piers. Winds will shift to the north on Tuesday and continue into Thursday with high waves and dangerous currents on the north side of north piers.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO