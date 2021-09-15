CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpena County, MI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Alpena, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Alpena; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Leelanau; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Manistee; Presque Isle; Southeast Chippewa; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Southern Schoolcraft BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Schoolcraft County. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...High wave action and dangerous currents will lead to life threatening swimming conditions. Waves in rapid succession can tire swimmers quickly. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Current related fatalities and rescues in the past have occurred due to similar wave conditions at locations listed below: For Southern Schoolcraft County: Near Lakeview Park and Seul Choix Point.
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Allegan; Mason; Muskegon; Oceana; Ottawa; Van Buren BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren and Muskegon counties. * WHEN...From noon EDT today through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southerly winds will increase today and tonight building waves of 4 to 8 feet by late this afternoon Swim conditions will be dangerous, especially on the south side of south piers. Winds will shift to the north on Tuesday and continue into Thursday with high waves and dangerous currents on the north side of north piers.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Sheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Ozaukee, and Kenosha counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Kohler-Andrae State Park Beaches Harrington State Park Beaches Bradford Beach in Milwaukee North Beach in Racine Southport Park Beach in Kenosha
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Waves resulting in strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Door, Kewaunee and Manitowoc Counties. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Rock Island State Beach, Baileys Harbor beaches and Whitefish Dunes Beach in Door County. Cresent Beach and City of Kewaunee Beach in Kewaunee County. Point Beach, Neshotah Beach and Red Arrow Beach in Manitowoc County.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin, South Itasca by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Crow Wing; Northern Aitkin; South Aitkin; South Itasca Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Itasca, western Aitkin and southeastern Crow Wing Counties through 500 AM CDT At 428 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Swatara, to 8 miles southeast of South Long Lake, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Locations impacted include Deerwood and Aitkin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 08:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 13:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Hamilton The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Hamilton County in east Tennessee * Until noon EDT. * At 855 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported that several roadways remain flooded across Hamilton County due to previous heavy rainfall. Additional showers and possibly a thunderstorm will move across the area producing moderate to heavy rainfall. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Chattanooga, Soddy-Daisy, Signal Mountain, Walden, Ridgeside, Harrison, Fairmount, Red Bank, Collegedale, Falling Water, East Ridge, Middle Valley, Lookout Mountain, North Chickamauga Creek Gorge, Lone Oak, Ooltewah, East Brainerd, Mowbray Mountain and Apison. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 13:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong East to West longshore current expected. * WHERE...Coastal Brunswick County. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Crow Wing; Northern Aitkin; South Aitkin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Aitkin and northeastern Crow Wing Counties through 600 AM CDT At 530 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Cuyuna, to Aitkin, to near Mille Lacs Lake, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Locations impacted include Palisade and Swatara. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 04:25:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-20 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Western Prince William Sound STRONG OUTFLOW WINDS EXPECTED OVER WHITTIER AND SEWARD TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY A low moving into the Gulf will combine with incoming cold air from the north to produce strong outflow winds through Seward and Whittier tonight through Wednesday. Sustained winds between 30 and 45 mph are expected for both areas with gusts between 45 and 55 mph. Winds will peak Tuesday morning and diminish slowly through Wednesday. Time should be taken prior to the arrival of the winds to secure loose items outdoors. With foliage still on the trees there is a higher likelihood of damage to trees and falling tree branches. Stay tuned to the most current information at: www.weather.gov/anchorage
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kandiyohi, Meeker, Stearns by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Kandiyohi; Meeker; Stearns A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Meeker, south central Stearns and east central Kandiyohi Counties through 330 AM CDT At 257 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Grove City, or 18 miles east of Willmar, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Paynesville, Atwater, Watkins, Grove City, Manannah, Roscoe and Lake Koronis Regional Park. This includes U.S. Highway 12 between mile markers 86 and 95. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Arctic Coast, Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 19:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-20 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast; Western Arctic Coast Elevated Surf through Monday along the Arctic Chukchi Coast West to northwest winds to 30 to 40 mph will persist along the Chukchi Sea Coast from Point Hope to Utqiagvik. This will result in increased water levels of 1 to 1.5 feet above the normal high tide line through Monday evening. Residents should secure items away from the beach as wave action could wash to the top of the beach.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 05:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flood Warning for Small stream in Southwestern Madison County in north central Alabama * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 501 AM CDT, Gauge reports flooding from heavy rain along Indian Creek. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area and is expected to continue over the next couple of hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley, Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 19:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-20 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley; Chukchi Sea Coast; Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula Elevated Surf through Monday Northwest winds to 30 to 35 mph will persist along the Chukchi Sea Coast and Kotzebue Sound Coast from Point Hope to Shishmaref. This will result in increased water levels of 1 to 2 feet above the normal high tide line through Monday afternoon. Residents should secure items away from the beach as wave action could wash to the top of the beach. For the latest forecasts, go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-20 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Collier County Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Areas of fog...some locally dense...have developed over inland portions of Collier County, including along I-75. Localized visibility reductions to 1 mile or less are possible through around sunrise. Motorists are advised to drive with caution as visibilities may widely vary over short distances. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road when encountering significant reductions in visibility. Allow extra time to travel to destinations.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria; Webb MAXIMUM HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 109 DEGREES TODAY The combination of expected air and dew point temperatures will result in maximum Heat Index values between 105 and 109 degrees today. Residents with outdoor activities planned are urged to drink plenty of water, wear light weight and light colored clothing and take frequent breaks from the heat. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Sheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Ozaukee, and Kenosha counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Kohler-Andrae State Park Beaches Harrington State Park Beaches Bradford Beach in Milwaukee North Beach in Racine Southport Park Beach in Kenosha
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 19:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-20 13:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley Snowfall Chances through this Morning Wet snow is likely through late morning as a cold front moves east today. For Fairbanks, less than one half of an inch of wet snow is expected through this morning, with rain mixing in at times. Higher snowfall amounts are expected southeast of Fairbanks along the Richardson Highway. Also, areas above 1000 feet along the Steese and Elliott Highways will see one to two inches of accumulation. For the latest forecast information please visit: weather.gov/fairbanks.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Upper Yampa River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-21 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Upper Yampa River Basin FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 expected. * WHERE...Upper Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maury by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 20:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 02:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maury The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Dickson County in middle Tennessee Hickman County in middle Tennessee Lewis County in middle Tennessee Western Maury County in middle Tennessee * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 625 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen with additional heavy rainfall expected. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Dickson, Hohenwald, Centerville, Mount Pleasant, White Bluff, Burns, Nunnelly, Lyles, Pinewood, Primm Springs, Bon Aqua, Kimmins, Williamsport, Gordonsburg, Hampshire and Pleasantville.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 04:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-21 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains; Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 55 mph in the foothills from Refugio to Gaviota. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

