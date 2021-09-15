CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathie Wood Continues To Trim Tesla Stake, Selling Another $66M Worth Of Shares

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Tuesday further lowered some of its exposure in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), booking profits in the stock as it showed some signs of recovery in the recent days after months of dull performance. The popular asset management firm sold 88,924 shares — estimated to be...

