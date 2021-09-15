CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NextGEN Real Estate and Construction: Jason Clark, Retail Specialists

Birmingham Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The BBJ has unveiled its 2021 NextGEN in Real Estate and Construction, and Jason Clark is on the list.

www.bizjournals.com

Birmingham Business Journal

