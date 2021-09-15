CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornell freshman in running for $400K of prizes in science competition

By Tanner Harding
ithaca.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, NY -- Cornell University freshman Ellen Jannereth is in the running to win $400,000 worth of prizes via the Breakthrough Junior Challenge. The challenge is an annual global competition for students to “inspire creative thinking about science.” It’s open to students ages 13-18 from countries across the globe. Participating students have to create and submit original videos (up to three minutes in length) that “bring to life a concept or theory in the life sciences, physics or mathematics.” The submissions are then judged on the ability to communicate complex scientific ideas in engaging, illuminating and imaginative ways.

