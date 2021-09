Benjamin Kenneth Stratton was born December 26, 1995, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to Brenda and Scott Stratton. He was the youngest of their three children. Ben never met a stranger, and often worried his parents by being late on his short walk home from Prien Lake Elementary School. He knew every resident along the way, and they knew him. Ben could strike up a conversation with anyone! In times of need, he was the listening ear, the voice of reason, a giver of anything needed; he was a natural helper.

