Retail

NextGEN Real Estate and Construction: Jason Clark, Retail Specialists

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you do in the real estate industry? I’m a retail and office property manager at Retail Specialists. Why did you choose to go into your profession? Growing up around real estate I have always been interested in the economics behind it, the architecture and how it is able to have such a significant impact on the city as a whole.

Roosevelt University sees rising demand for real estate degrees

The program started with no students three years ago. When international shipping of both B2B and consumer products came to a startling halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Chicago businessman Dave Fliss knew... Consulting. Markowski Consulting. New Company. Megan Markowski, President of Markowski Consulting, is known as The Strategic Secret Weapon....
Bellevue-based RSVP affiliates with global company ERA Real Estate

The family-owned brokerage is one of the largest in the ERA system, topping $1 billion in sales in the last 12 months. Hear from high-level speakers in this virtual conference about regrowing our region. 2021 Health Care Leadership Awards. Nominate leaders in health care around the Puget Sound area. The...
Real Estate Roundup

According to AL.com, BankPlus has leased 13,000 ft2 of retail and executive office space in the Merchants Plaza Annex at 106 St. Francis Street in downtown Mobile, said Allan R. Cameron, Jr. and Josh W. Hall of CRE Mobile, who lease and manage the building. Also in Mobile, Tyler Arrington Insurance & Financial Services has leased 2,700 ft2 of office space at 4325 Midmost Drive, according to Jill Meeks of Stirling Properties, who represented the landlord. Tiffany Barry Rose of Re/Max Partners worked for the tenant. In Robertsdale, Jeremy Milling of Milling Commercial Real Estate represented BankPlus. Solaro Energy has leased 25,200 ft2 of office and warehouse space in Robertsdale Industrial Park at 22955 McAuliffe Drive, according to Jeff Barnes of Stirling Properties, who represented the landlord. Susan Bibby of Coastal Resort Realty worked for the tenant. Finally, in Orange Beach, the South Baldwin Healthcare Authority is seeking site plan review to build an 11,000-ft2 medical office building at 4161 and 4171 Orange Beach Boulevard in Orange Beach, according to the Orange Beach Planning Commission.
Unfiltered Real Estate

Dedication to one’s work is a recipe for success that transcends all job titles and professions. We ought not measure success by one’s bank account, but rather by the love and appreciation they have for their craft or trade. I’ve held many job titles in my life and can honestly say that I’ve enjoyed, or at least learned from, each and every one of them. To achieve professional success and happiness, it’s immeasurably important to make the best of every situation and always put everything you’ve got into your work.
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Brandon White of Cohen + White Associates offers the perfect hilltop retreat with expansive views in all directions. What’s on the Market – An expanded collection of ready-to-build-on lots for sale...
Nominations open for inaugural Leaders in Real Estate, Construction and Design awards

NJBIZ is accepting nominations for its inaugural Leaders in Real Estate, Construction and Design awards, to be presented in a ceremony on Nov. 30. The awards will celebrate individuals and companies who are changing the commercial real estate landscape of New Jersey through development, design, construction, project management and more. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 27.
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

HomeAid Southern Nevada, the official outreach partner of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, has nearly completed its third of four custom home renovations on the New Vista Ranch home site, benefiting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The home is slated to be completed by Sept. 20. HomeAid provided...
Magnum Real Estate Group Accepting Bitcoin for Gramercy Park Retail Sale

Magnum Real Estate Group plans to accept bitcoin as a payment option for the sale of three ground-floor retail shops at 385 First Avenue, worth about $29 million. The retail spaces, which cover 9,000 square feet in total, are leased to M&T Bank, eatery Mighty Pita and clinic ProHEALTH Urgent Care, South China Morning Post reported. Meridian Investment Sales is the brokerage firm representing Magnum in the deal.
Jon Underhill Real Estate

Established in 1994, Jon Underhill Real Estate is a full-service real estate company distinguished by its longstanding reputation and commitment to deliver unparalleled service to clients. The company has been acknowledged as AY’s Best Real Estate company since 2018 with several real estate agents recognized as AY’s Best Real Estate Agents. In 2020, Jon Underhill Real Estate sold $115,000,000 in residential sales. “While the company is known for selling high-end luxury homes, we want to be the real estate solution for every client in central Arkansas,” Principal Broker Brandy Harp says. The company’s mission is to employ a unique, specialized strategy to help each client succeed with their real estate investment, while always maintaining the highest level of professionalism, integrity and respect. “We set ourselves apart from the competition by being experts in every aspect of the process to help each client succeed with their real estate investment,” Harp says. With proven results in customer service, financial management, marketing and advertising, the company works diligently to not only meet, but exceed their clients’ goals.
Fairfield real estate investment firm pays $12.2M for Fla. retail center

Lamar Cos., a real estate investment firm based in Fairfield, has purchased a 204,185-square-foot retail center in Florida for $12.2 million, JLL Capital Markets said in a statement. Lamar acquired the Volusia Square shopping center, located in Daytona Beach, in a joint venture with real estate company Real Capital Solutions,...
Real Estate Matters 9.7.2021

On this edition of Matter of Law, we discuss people protesting the vaccine mandate and company liability (if any) surrounding that issue. MOL Legal Contributor Luke Rossignol guests to discuss the legalities of this issue. Real Estate Matters: 8.24.2021. Updated: 13 hours ago. The homebuying process is an important one....
Make room: Retail real estate heats up in Austin

Everything’s bigger in Austin, including demand for commercial real estate space. Texas’s fourth-most populous city is a hotspot for many industries, and retail is no different: 22,000+ jobs were added to Austin from companies expanding or moving into the city in 2020, compared with 13,562 in 2019, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce.
The Convergence of Real Estate, Media and Technology

- The idea to build giant LED screens is not a new concept. Historically called "Megatrons or Jumbotrons," they have been used to generate buzz and a visual identity for properties and in some cases to generate the majority of the revenue for the buildings they are affixed to. Nowhere...
Tackling the forever season of real estate

The secret is out, our industry is changing, and the cyclical seasonality is fading away. One question keeps coming up: “How do we keep up at this pace”’. As an industry, we have leaped over the traditional five million homes sold annually and are steadily approaching +6M—all while only having two weeks of inventory and battling algorithms that run 24 hours a day. Writing that last sentence makes me want to pull what’s left of my hair out. Instead of pulling out that ever so precious hair, let’s look at how to do this all while keeping sane.
Real Estate Rundown - lot for sale

With building costs starting to drop it means you can finally build your home your way!. This lot in Spanish Fork is nearby new biking trails, an all abilities park, and dog park. With close proximity to shopping centers and great restaurants plus beautiful views of the river bottoms. This...
Residential Real Estate Brokers

Information was obtained from the Greater Alabama MLS 2020 market report, company websites and BBJ records. Data covers Birmingham metro counties. Some addresses may refer to local offices that are not company headquarters, and some may include combined data for multiple offices. Information on the List could not be independently verified by the BBJ. Only those with available data were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed by average price of homes sold.
