CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

China's retail sales grew 2.5% in August, far slower than 7% expected

By Evelyn Cheng, @chengevelyn
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina's retail sales grew a disappointing 2.5% in August from a year ago as the country dealt with the worst outbreak of Covid-19 since its initial spread in early 2020. Data on consumer spending released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday came in well below the 7% growth forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

What China developer Evergrande's debt crunch means for U.S. investors: Ed Yardeni

A debt crunch involving China's second largest properly developer has caught investors' attention in the past week. Evergrande, the Shenzhen-based company, is facing a default on its debt burden of roughly $300 billion. The crisis has echoes to the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, which marked its 13-year anniversary last week, a development that at the time sent shockwaves through global markets.
ECONOMY
CNN

Dow tumbles more than 500 points as Wall Street's fears turn to China

New York (CNN Business) — The Dow and the broader US stock market fell sharply early Monday as Chinese real estate conglomerate Evergrande's debt crisis made American investors uneasy. The S&P 500 (SPX), the broadest measure of Wall Street, opened 1.5% lower, while the Dow (INDU) fell 550, or 1.5%....
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Op-Ed: Will China's President Xi's Big Bet Pay Off?

Chinese President Xi Jinping is making the most audacious geopolitical bet of the 21st century. For China, that bet has many faces: a rapid rollback of economic liberalization, a crackdown on individual freedoms, an escalation of global influence efforts and military buildup. At the same time, President Xi has launched...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Renaissance#Gdp#Real Estate#Reuters#Chinese#Cnbc#Moody#China Evergrande#The Statistics Bureau#Covid
CNBC

Gold firms on Evergrande risks; pre-Fed jitters cap gains

Gold rose on Monday as fears about the solvency of Chinese property group Evergrande sparked a flight to safe-haven assets, but gains were capped by strength in the dollar ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,764.76 per ounce. U.S. gold futures added 0.8%...
BUSINESS
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield slides below 1.31% as investors crowd into bonds amid sell-off

U.S. Treasury prices jumped and yields declined as investors rushed into the safety of U.S. government bonds amid a global sell-off in financial markets. At 12:35 p.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped 6 basis points to 1.306% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell nearly 6 basis points to 1.842%. Yields move inversely to prices.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
MarketWatch

Tesla, Nio stocks fall as Li Auto deliveries warning, Evergrande fears weigh

Shares of China-based electric vehicle makers, and of Tesla Inc. , took a hit ahead of Monday's open, amid a one-two punch of Li Auto Inc.'s warning of a deliveries miss and worries that real estate developer China Evergrande Group could default this week. Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.0% toward a four-month low, Xpeng Inc. slid 4.4% and Li Auto shed 5.7%. Tesla's stock slumped 2.8%, putting them on track to snap a four-day win streak. Tesla recorded $5.90 billion in revenue from China in the first six months of 2021, or 26.4% of total revenue, after recording $2.30 billion in China revenue, or 19.1% of the total, in the same period in 2020. Earlier, Li Auto cut its third-quarter deliveries guidance to 24,500 from 25,000 to 26,000, as the slower-than-expected recovery in semiconductor supplies hampered results. And worries over a potential Evergrande default sent global equity markets reeling, as the iShares MSCI China ETF dropped 3.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 646 points, or 1.9%.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Dollar creeps higher as Fed's taper looms

The U.S. dollar index rose very slightly to a month-high 93.263. The kiwi, at $0.7024, and sterling, at $1.3722, made three week lows as did the Aussie which fell 0.1% to $0.7253. The dollar began the week firmly on Monday with investors in a cautious mood ahead of several central...
MARKETS
CNN

Fears about China's Evergrande spread to global markets

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — Global investors have been paying more and more attention to Evergrande, the sprawling Chinese real estate business on the brink. They're increasingly worried about what they see.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Bitcoin falls as much as 10% as risky assets tumble globally, regulatory concerns intensify

The price of bitcoin dropped sharply Monday as investors began shedding risk amid a global equity markets decline. While bitcoin is often called a safe-haven asset, the growing reality is its price tends to go down amid broader declines in risk assets. Bitcoin's rally this year has coincided with the broader risk-on rally and, much like stocks, the digital currency is prone to sharp declines in September.
STOCKS
AFP

Evergrande contagion fears hit Hong Kong stocks, with default expected

Fears of contagion from the potential collapse of battered Chinese real estate giant Evergrande sent property shares plunging in Hong Kong on Monday, with the firm expected to default on upcoming interest payments this week. - Debt mountain - However, one creditor quoted by Chinese financial outlet Caixin Global Monday estimated that there is a "99.99 percent" chance Evergrande will not be able to pay interest due in the third quarter.
ECONOMY
CNBC

European markets down 1.7% on Evergrande fears; investors prepare for Fed meeting

LONDON — European stocks were lower on Monday as global markets contended with concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering timetable and fears surrounding embattled developer China Evergrande Group. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down by around 1.7% in morning deals with basic resources and banks leading the losses.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy