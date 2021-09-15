CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico rescues foreign guests abducted from hotel

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome 22 suspected migrants who were abducted by gunmen at a hotel in Mexico have been rescued, authorities say. They were kidnapped when armed men stormed the Sol y Luna hotel in the central city of Matehuala in the early hours of Tuesday. The victims, who include children and a...

www.bbc.co.uk

