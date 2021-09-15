CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Stockholders Approve Merger With Nerdy

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (PACE) , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities' stockholders voted to approve its proposed business combination with Nerdy (the "Business Combination"), a leading platform for delivering live online learning, with the Business Combination supported by approximately 95% of the shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities voted at the general extraordinary meeting of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stockholders (the "Special Meeting").

The Business Combination is scheduled to close on September 20, 2021 and the common stock and warrants of the combined company are set to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 21, 2021 under the ticker symbol "NRDY" and "NRDY WS", respectively.

Thirteen proposals were approved by TPG Pace Tech Opportunities' stockholders at the Special Meeting. The formal results of the vote will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by TPG Pace Tech Opportunities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Important Information

Neither the SEC or any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of the securities to be issued in connection with the Business Combination, or determined if the Registration Statement is accurate or adequate.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with approximately $96 billion of assets under management and offices in Beijing, Fort Worth, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Melbourne, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Seoul, Singapore, and Washington, DC. TPG's investment platforms are across a wide range of asset classes, including private equity, growth equity, real estate, secondaries, and public equity. TPG aims to build dynamic products and options for its investors while also instituting discipline and operational excellence across the investment strategy and performance of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.tpg.com or Twitter @TPG.

About TPG Pace Group and TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Group is TPG's dedicated permanent capital platform. TPG Pace Group has a long-term, patient and highly flexible investor base, allowing it to seek compelling opportunities that will thrive in the public markets. TPG Pace Group has sponsored seven special purpose acquisition companies ("SPACs") and raised more than $4.4 billion since 2015.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is a publicly listed (PACE) special purpose acquisition company, and the expected completion of the business combination with Nerdy will represent TPG Pace Group's fourth successfully completed business combination since 2017. PACE raised $450 million in its October 2020 IPO along with $150 million of forward purchase agreements in order to seek a business combination with a leading technology company that complements the experience and expertise of our management team and TPG and is a business that TPG's transformative operating skills and strategic advice can help improve. For more information, visit https://www.tpg.com/pace-tech-opportunities.

About Nerdy

Nerdy is a leading curated direct-to-consumer platform for live online learning. Nerdy's mission is to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy's comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats—including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation's largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com/.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction pursuant to the proposed Business Combination between Nerdy and TPG Pace Tech Opportunities or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer or securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except in a transaction exempt from registration under the Securities Act or by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, and applicable regulations in the Cayman Islands.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information included herein and in any oral statements made in connection herewith include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included herein, regarding the proposed business combination, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities' ability to consummate the transaction, the benefits of the transaction and TPG Pace Tech Opportunities' future financial performance following the transaction, as well as TPG Pace Tech Opportunities' strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used herein, including any oral statements made in connection herewith, the words "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or any new information. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities. These risks include, but are not limited to, (1) the inability to complete the transactions contemplated by the proposed business combination; (2) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, and the ability of the combined business to grow and manage growth profitably; (3) any inability of Nerdy to adequately protect its intellectual property; (4) any security breaches, loss of data or other disruptions; (5) any loss of key employees, including Nerdy's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; (6) effects on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities' public securities' liquidity and trading; (7) the market's reaction to the proposed business combination; (8) the lack of a market for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities' securities; (9) TPG Pace Tech Opportunities' financial performance following the proposed business combination; (10) costs related to the proposed business combination; (11) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (12) the possibility that the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") may hinder TPG Pace Tech Opportunities' ability to consummate the business combination; (13) the possibility that COVID-19 may adversely affect the results of operations, financial position and cash flows of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities or Nerdy; (14) the possibility that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities or Nerdy may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; and (15) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by TPG Pace Tech Opportunities. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described herein and in any oral statements made in connection therewith occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact TPG Pace Tech Opportunities' expectations and projections can be found in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities' initial public offering prospectus, which was filed with the SEC on October 8, 2020, and the Registration Statement. In addition, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities' periodic reports and other SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914006230/en/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
marcellusdrilling.com

Proxy Advisor ISS Gives Lukewarm Approval of Cimarex/Cabot Merger

Earlier this week MDN told you that a major national proxy advisor, Glass Lewis, is recommending shareholders from both Cimarex Energy (Permian oil driller) and Cabot Oil & Gas (Marcellus gas driller) approve a proposed merger on September 29 when they vote (see Proxy Advisor Glass Lewis in Favor of Cimarex/Cabot Merger). Another (THE other) major national proxy advisor, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), has now weighed in with its approval on the deal too–although ISS’s approval is decidedly lukewarm and not a full-throated endorsement of the deal.
MARCELLUS, NY
freightwaves.com

KCS, CP outline growth opportunities post-merger

With the love triangle between Kansas City Southern, CN and Canadian Pacific behind them, KCS and CP are forging ahead with seeking opportunities to expand service and volumes for intermodal and automotive and grain volumes, among others. A single-line service from the Great Lakes and into Mexico and Canada could...
INDUSTRY
CFO.com

FTC Releases Study of Big-Tech Mergers

In another sign that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is seeking to beef up antitrust enforcement, the agency has released a study of Big Tech mergers that fly “under the radar” of reporting requirements. The FTC has been studying Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft since February 2020. On Wednesday,...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Apple Insider

Apple & big tech use 'loopholes' to escape merger regulations, says FTC

Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan says that Big Tech firms, including Apple, had exploited "loopholes" to make hundreds of acquisition deals without informing antitrust regulators. The FTC has published a report describing 819 incidents of transactions, over 10 years, which were small enough to not require regulatory approval. The...
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

FTC Signals a Focus on Noncompetes and Reporting Loopholes After Study of Tech Mergers

The Federal Trade Commission signaled greater scrutiny of merger reporting requirement loopholes and non-competes at its open meeting Wednesday. The agency released findings from its study of unreported mergers by five Big Tech companies: Google-owner Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft. The five tech firms made 616 non-reportable transactions of...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Global Cloud Gaming Market To 2028: Market Opportunities, Regulatory Scenario, Device Trend, Merger And Acquisitions, New Product Launch/Approvals

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Gaming Market Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global cloud gaming market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The use of advanced virtual reality and augmented reality is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity for the cloud gaming industry. According to Huawei Corporation, a China based technology company, 5G and AV (Augmented reality) VR (Virtual reality) can play a huge role in the cloud gaming market offering users a truly immersive experience. According to analysis, global AR VR gaming market is expected to reach 11.5 Bn by 2026.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tpg#Washington Dc#Tech#Sec#Stockholders#The Business Combination#Nrdy#Www Tpg Com#Tpg Pace Group#Ipo#Company#Ai
Government Technology

Anthology Acquires Blackboard in Major Ed-Tech Merger

The education software company Anthology and ed-tech giant Blackboard announced plans Monday to merge into what could become one of the largest ed-tech firms in the competitive and growing digital learning market. According to a news release, the two companies will combine their investments and resources to “create the most...
SOFTWARE
MarketRealist

Lilium (LILM) Stock Is a Good Buy After QELL Merger Approval

Lilium (LILM) is scheduled to go public through a reverse merger with the Qell Acquisition (QELL) SPAC. The merger was approved by QELL shareholders on Sept. 10. What’s the forecast for Lilium stock, and will it rise or fall after the merger?. Article continues below advertisement. Germany’s Lilium plans to...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Blackboard finds merger partner to create new education tech giant

Reston's Blackboard Inc. and Florida-based Anthology, two companies that provide higher education software and solutions, are merging to form a global education technology corporation. The companies announced the deal on Monday, but there’s still a long list of unknowns about its terms: the cost of the merger, the name of...
BUSINESS
dbusiness.com

West Michigan Tech Enterprises Plan Merger

Grand Rapids-based voice integration company Millennia Technologies and Fusion IT, a cybersecurity firm in Kentwood (south of Grand Rapids), have announced a merger plan. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Millennia Technologies is a market leader in UCaaS (unified communications as a service) voice integration, while Fusion IT provides...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
Place
Melbourne
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
TheStreet

Qell Acquisition Shareholders Approve Lilium SPAC Merger

Shareholders of special purpose acquisition company Qell Acquisition (QELL) overwhelmingly voted to approve a SPAC merger with electric air transportation developer Lilium GmbH. More than 98% of Qell shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting on Friday voted in favor of the business combination with Lilium, which the companies proposed in...
ECONOMY
newsbrig.com

Support.com shareholders approve merger with bitcoin miner Greenidge, stock falls

Shares of Support.com Inc. tumbled 16.5% in afternoon trading Friday, after soaring 34.8% over the past two sessions, after the customer and technical support services company said it shareholder approved the de al to be acquired by bitcoin mining company Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. The stock has now pulled back 40.0% since it closed at a 17-year high of $36.39 on Aug. 30, after a meme-stock like rally that took the heavily shorted stock up 364% in two weeks. “We are grateful for our stockholders’ overwhelming endorsement of the Support.com merger with Greenidge,” said Support.com Chief Executive Lance Rosenzweig. The company said it will announced the target date for the closing of the merger when it is determined. The stock has rocketed 892.7% year to date, which compares with the the Nasdaq Composite’s.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Starboard Delivers Open Letter To Box Stockholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Value LP (together with its affiliates, "Starboard" or "we"), one of the largest stockholders of Box, Inc. ("Box" or the "Company") (BOX) - Get Box, Inc. Class A Report, with an ownership stake of approximately 8.8% of the Company's outstanding shares, today announced that it has delivered an open letter to Box stockholders.
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

Big tech companies snap up smaller rivals at record pace

The world’s largest technology companies have snapped up smaller rivals at a record pace this year in a buying spree that comes as US politicians and regulators prepare to crack down on “under the radar” deals. Data from Refinitiv analyzed by the Financial Times show that tech companies have spent...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Big Tech's little mergers draw more U.S. antitrust scrutiny

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Trade Commission staff presented data on Wednesday on small acquisitions by five big technology companies, and the agency scrapped guidelines on vertical mergers which combine a company with a supplier -- both steps indicating plans to be tougher on deals. Following a study...
BUSINESS
CNET

FTC signals greater scrutiny of Big Tech's smaller mergers

The US Federal Trade Commission signaled Wednesday that it's about to get tougher on mergers involving Big Tech giants Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft. At its monthly meeting, the agency released findings of a study of unreported mergers for these five companies. The study, which had begun during the...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
50K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy