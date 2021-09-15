Webcam use in German neonatological intensive care units: an interview study on parental expectations and experiences
To bridge the physical distance between parents and children during a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) stay, webcams are used in few German NICUs. They allow parents to view their infant even when they cannot be present on the ward. The aim of the study was to explore the factors for and against webcam use that parents with or without webcam use encountered.bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com
Comments / 0