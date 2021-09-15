CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

China's Retail Sales Grew 2.5% in August, Far Slower Than 7% Expected

By Evelyn Cheng, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina's retail sales grew a disappointing 2.5% in August from a year ago as the country dealt with the worst outbreak of Covid-19 since its initial spread in early 2020. Data on consumer spending released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday came in well below the 7% growth forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

What China developer Evergrande's debt crunch means for U.S. investors: Ed Yardeni

A debt crunch involving China's second largest properly developer has caught investors' attention in the past week. Evergrande, the Shenzhen-based company, is facing a default on its debt burden of roughly $300 billion. The crisis has echoes to the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, which marked its 13-year anniversary last week, a development that at the time sent shockwaves through global markets.
ECONOMY
NBC San Diego

Op-Ed: Will China's President Xi's Big Bet Pay Off?

Chinese President Xi Jinping is making the most audacious geopolitical bet of the 21st century. For China, that bet has many faces: a rapid rollback of economic liberalization, a crackdown on individual freedoms, an escalation of global influence efforts and military buildup. At the same time, President Xi has launched...
POLITICS
AFP

Global stocks sink on Evergrande contagion fears

World stocks sank Monday as trading floors were gripped by contagion fears from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande, with investors also on red alert over spiking wholesale gas costs. - Energy crisis - Anxiety is also running high over spiking wholesale gas costs, fuelling global inflationary pressures and sparking concern from the world's biggest central banks.
STOCKS
connectcre.com

NRF: Retail Sales Overcome Headwinds to Increase in August

Retail sales increased during August as consumer demand outweighed the pandemic, supply chain disruptions and other factors affecting spending, the National Retail Federation (NRF) reported. Citing Census Bureau data, the Washington, DC-based trade association said sales in August were up 0.7% seasonally adjusted from July and up 15.1% year-over-year. “Retail...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Renaissance#Gdp#Real Estate#Reuters#Chinese#Cnbc#Moody#China Evergrande#The Statistics Bureau#Covid
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Evergrande Collapse Could Have a ‘Domino Effect' on China's Property Sector, AllianceBernstein Says

A spillover of the crisis at China Evergrande Group into other parts of the economy could become a systemic problem, warned Jenny Zeng from AllianceBernstein. Zeng said a sizable number of developers in the offshore dollar market appear to be "highly distressed" and may not survive much longer if the refinancing channel remains shut for a prolonged period.
ECONOMY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

10-Year Treasury Yield Slides to 1.32% as Investors Crowd Into Bonds Amid Sell-Off

U.S. Treasury prices jumped and yields declined as investors rushed into the safety of U.S. government bonds amid a global sell-off in financial markets. At 11:15 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped 4 basis points to 1.323% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell nearly 5 basis points to 1.861%. Yields move inversely to prices.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Tesla, Nio stocks fall as Li Auto deliveries warning, Evergrande fears weigh

Shares of China-based electric vehicle makers, and of Tesla Inc. , took a hit ahead of Monday's open, amid a one-two punch of Li Auto Inc.'s warning of a deliveries miss and worries that real estate developer China Evergrande Group could default this week. Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.0% toward a four-month low, Xpeng Inc. slid 4.4% and Li Auto shed 5.7%. Tesla's stock slumped 2.8%, putting them on track to snap a four-day win streak. Tesla recorded $5.90 billion in revenue from China in the first six months of 2021, or 26.4% of total revenue, after recording $2.30 billion in China revenue, or 19.1% of the total, in the same period in 2020. Earlier, Li Auto cut its third-quarter deliveries guidance to 24,500 from 25,000 to 26,000, as the slower-than-expected recovery in semiconductor supplies hampered results. And worries over a potential Evergrande default sent global equity markets reeling, as the iShares MSCI China ETF dropped 3.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 646 points, or 1.9%.
ECONOMY
CNN

Fears about China's Evergrande spread to global markets

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — Global investors have been paying more and more attention to Evergrande, the sprawling Chinese real estate business on the brink. They're increasingly worried about what they see.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Bitcoin Falls as Much as 10% as Risky Assets Tumble Globally, Regulatory Concerns Intensify

The price of bitcoin dropped sharply Monday as investors began shedding risk amid a global equity markets decline. While bitcoin is often called a safe-haven asset, the growing reality is its price tends to go down amid broader declines in risk assets. Bitcoin's rally this year has coincided with the broader risk-on rally and, much like stocks, the digital currency is prone to sharp declines in September.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

August Retail Sales Shine: ETFs & Stocks to Win

U.S. retail sales gained 0.7% sequentially in August 2021, following an upwardly revised 1.8% drop-off in July and breezing past market expectations of a 0.8% decline, as demand for goods remained strong despite the del ta variant of Covid-19 surge. Back-to-school shopping and child tax credit payments from the government are deemed to be the drivers, per Reuters.
RETAIL
CFO.com

Retail Sales Rebound in August With 0.7% Gain

Consumers in the U.S. shrugged off the delta variant in August, delivering an unexpected gain in retail sales as a surge in online purchases helped offset continuing weakness in auto sales. The Commerce Department reported Thursday that retail sales rose 0.7% last month after a revised decline of 1.8% in...
RETAIL
104.1 WIKY

Malaysia’s Top Glove quarterly earnings plunge 48% on slower sales

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s Top Glove Corp Bhd posted on Friday a 48% drop in its fourth-quarter earnings as the steady rollout of vaccines worldwide pulled down the demand for gloves. The world’s largest medical glove maker recorded a net profit of 607.9 million ringgit ($145.88 million) during June-August,...
MARKETS
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Gold and silver battered after the release of August 2021 retail sales

Gold and silver prices both had a virtual meltdown following the release of a report by the U.S. Census Bureau detailing monthly sales for retail and food services in August 2021. The report indicated an increase in consumer spending of 0.7%, totaling sales of $618.7 billion. The report said that...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy