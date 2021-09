The Cowboys provided some clarity on Michael Gallup’s status and now know for certain how long (at the least) they’ll have to do without his pass-catching abilities. In other roster shufflings, an offensive starter comes off the COVID-19 watchlist just as a defensive starter gets put on. There’s a new kicker in town, and he’s heading to the practice squad. And the La’el Collins suspension saga seems to get weirder with each passing day. And his situation, of course, is causing consternation about who should fill his slot on the offensive line as the team pays a visit to one of the Bosa brothers.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO