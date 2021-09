440 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers are signing running back Kerryon Johnson to the practice squad, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The news comes after running back Raheem Mostert, initially thought to have suffered an injury that would sideline him for eight weeks, announced that he has opted to have season-ending surgery to repair what head coach Kyle Shanahan described as "chipped knee cartilage."

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO