LOSST vote passes in both Lu Verne and Rutland

The LOSST (Local Option Sales and Service Tax) is found. On Tuesday, voters in both Lu Verne and Rutland apparently passed a Local Option Sales and Service Tax for their locales. The unofficial totals according to the Humboldt County Auditor, were 3 voters in favor and 0 opposed in the Humboldt County portion of the town of Lu Verne. Ballot language said that the city of Lu Verne should implement a 1 percent sales and service tax beginning Jan. 1, 2022 until June 30, 2031. Revenues from the tax shall be allocated 100 percent for any lawful use as determined by the Lu Verne City Council and 0 percent for property tax relief.